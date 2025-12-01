Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer witnessed growth over the weekend.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein crosses Rs 50 crore mark Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tere Ishk Mein has performed better in its opening weekend.

  • Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in three days.

  • The romantic drama has been directed by Aanand L Rai.

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's latest offering Tere Ishk Mein, collected over Rs 50 crore during its opening weekend. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in three days is a great feat for the film. Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and Kriti's first collaboration.

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 16 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 17 crore on Day 2 and further increased on Day 3 as it earned an estimated Rs 18.75 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 51.75 crore in three days.

It had an occupancy rate of 32.82% (Hindi) on Sunday. Morning shows recorded 14.32% footfall, and improved during the afternoon shows with a 38.60% occupancy rate, further improved to 45.63% during the evening shows, and saw a decline during the night shows by recording 32.74% occupancy rate.

Here's the day-wise box office collection of Tere Ishk Mein

Day 1 - Rs 16 crore [Hi: 15.25 Cr ; Ta: 0.75]

Day 2 - Rs 17 crore [Hi: 16.25 Cr ; Ta: 0.75]

Day 3 - Rs 18.75 crore (early estimates)

Total - Rs 51.75 crore

An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Tere Ishk Mein reads: "The film’s pacing is a rollercoaster that mostly forgets to thrill. Glimpses of strong sequences soar briefly before nosediving spectacularly—planes in the trailers would be jealous. Its attempt to juggle patriotism, romantic redemption, a dash of violence-meets-peace, and the man-child’s metamorphosis collapses under its own ambition. Each storyline fizzles just when it promises impact, leaving the audience more eager for the credits than the plot, quietly wondering if the next twist might actually stick—or at least make sense."

Published At:
×

