United Arab Emirates Vs Japan Live Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: UAE Look To Maintain Momentum

The United Arab Emirates head into this clash against Japan riding a wave of momentum in the Super Six stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier. After a shaky run that saw a couple of losses against Nepal and Oman respectively, UAE bounced back emphatically with a commanding win over Samoa by 77 runs.
Japan, meanwhile, have showed flashes of promise but remain inconsistent. They secured a tight win over Samoa and pulled off impressive chases (for example, their 5-wicket win chasing 178 against Kuwait) during the group stae, but have also tasted close defeats, such as losing to Qatar. They will look to win their remaining two matches in the Super Six.
United Arab Emirates Vs Japan - Toss
The toss is yet to happen
United Arab Emirates Vs Japan - Playing XIs
Playing XIs will be announced after the toss.
United Arab Emirates Vs Japan, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Score
United Arab Emirates Vs Japan - Squads
United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Aryansh Sharma(w), Jonathan Figy, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Irfan, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Chopra, Simranjeet Singh, Zahid Ali
Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Abhishek Anand, Lachlan Lake, Eesam Rahman, Benjamin Ito Davis, Ibrahim Takahashi, Charles Hinze, Declan Suzuki, Alexander Patmore(w), Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano Thomas