UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Match Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Match Delay
The start of the match has been delayed due to rain. UAE is scheduled to bat first after losing the toss. Check out the weather here.
UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates U19: Yayin Rai(c), Shalom D’Souza, Ayaan Misbah, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Prithvi Madhu, Uddish Suri, Saleh Amin(w), Ali Asgar Shums, Yug Sharma, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan
Malaysia U19 (Playing XI): Mohammad Hairil(w), Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Deeaz Patro(c), Muhammad Aalif, Muhammad Akram, N Sathnakumaran, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Nurhanif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Muhammad Fathul Muin, Syakir Izzudin
United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Update
Malaysia win toss and elects to field first.
United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Where To Watch
The match will start at 10:30 am IST. You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network and can also stream it live on the Sony Liv app.
United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Hi There!
Hello cricket fans, welcome to the live coverage of the cricket match between UAE and Malaysia from the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.