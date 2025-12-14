UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Match Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Both the teams are coming off after registering a heavy defeats in their 1st game and will be looking to remain in the tournament by registering a must-needed win

United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score
UAE and Malaysia will lock horns in a do-or-die Group A clash of ACC Under-19 Asia Cup at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, December 14. X/ACC
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group 1 encounter between the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, December 14. Both the teams suffered heavy losses in their first clash against heavyweights India and Pakistan and will have to win this match to remain in the tournament. UAE encounter a 212-run defeat against India meanwhile Malaysia was handed a staggering 297-rub drubbing by Pakistan. It's a do-or-die match for both the teams and they would like to regain some confidence for their next match of the tournament by winning this all important clash. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Match Delay

The start of the match has been delayed due to rain. UAE is scheduled to bat first after losing the toss. Check out the weather here.

UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates U19: Yayin Rai(c), Shalom D’Souza, Ayaan Misbah, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Prithvi Madhu, Uddish Suri, Saleh Amin(w), Ali Asgar Shums, Yug Sharma, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan

Malaysia U19 (Playing XI): Mohammad Hairil(w), Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Deeaz Patro(c), Muhammad Aalif, Muhammad Akram, N Sathnakumaran, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Nurhanif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Muhammad Fathul Muin, Syakir Izzudin

United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Update

Malaysia win toss and elects to field first.

United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Where To Watch

The match will start at 10:30 am IST. You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network and can also stream it live on the Sony Liv app.

United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Hi There!

Hello cricket fans, welcome to the live coverage of the cricket match between UAE and Malaysia from the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

