UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Match Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group 1 encounter between the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, December 14. Both the teams suffered heavy losses in their first clash against heavyweights India and Pakistan and will have to win this match to remain in the tournament. UAE encounter a 212-run defeat against India meanwhile Malaysia was handed a staggering 297-rub drubbing by Pakistan. It's a do-or-die match for both the teams and they would like to regain some confidence for their next match of the tournament by winning this all important clash. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

14 Dec 2025, 10:44:11 am IST UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Match Delay The start of the match has been delayed due to rain. UAE is scheduled to bat first after losing the toss. Check out the weather here.

14 Dec 2025, 10:34:31 am IST UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Playing XIs United Arab Emirates U19: Yayin Rai(c), Shalom D’Souza, Ayaan Misbah, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Prithvi Madhu, Uddish Suri, Saleh Amin(w), Ali Asgar Shums, Yug Sharma, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan Malaysia U19 (Playing XI): Mohammad Hairil(w), Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Deeaz Patro(c), Muhammad Aalif, Muhammad Akram, N Sathnakumaran, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Nurhanif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Muhammad Fathul Muin, Syakir Izzudin

14 Dec 2025, 10:31:48 am IST United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Update Malaysia win toss and elects to field first.

14 Dec 2025, 10:10:29 am IST United Arab Emirates Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Where To Watch The match will start at 10:30 am IST. You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network and can also stream it live on the Sony Liv app.