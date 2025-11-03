Who Is Mukesh Kumar Raushan, The RJD Leader Defending Mahua Seat Against Lalu’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav?

Mahua, a traditional RJD stronghold, will witness a high-profile contest as Tej Pratap seeks to reclaim the seat once held by him, with elections scheduled for November 6 and 11 and counting on November 14.
Raushan’s assets have slightly declined since 2020, with movable assets down from Rs 7 crore to Rs 5 crore.
His liabilities reduced from Rs 3 crore to Rs 2 crore; two criminal cases remain pending against him.
Mahua, a seat which once quietly followed along party lines, is now at the centre of Bihar’s political drama. In 2020, Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD clinched it by 13,770 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Ashma Parveen.
Five years on, Raushan returns, but this time he faces a high-profile challenger: Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son. Tej Pratap has since broken from the RJD and launched his own outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal, turning the contest into a battle of legacy versus rebellion. Significantly, in 2015, Tej Pratap Yadav also won from Mahua seat from RJD.
When Tej Pratap went to file his nomination in 2025, he carried with him a photograph of his grandmother, Marchhiya Devi saying that he filed his nomination after seeking her blessings.
Raushan will now have to defend the Mahua seat, and as the campaigning intensifies, the question arises whether the RJD can hold on to its traditional stronghold, if the NDA will break through, or if Tej Pratap can emerge victorious.
As for Raushan, there has been a change in his profile since the 2020 assembly elections, according to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. While his immovable assets remain the same, at Rs 2 crore, his movable assets have come down to Rs 5 crore from almost Rs 7 crore.
Also notable is that there is a decline in his liabilities, which were at Rs 3 crore in 2020 and Rs 2 crore in 2025. His criminal cases have also come down from four. Two criminal cases are pending against him, though he has not been convicted in any.
Mukesh Kumar Roshan, a dental surgeon from Dighhi Khurd village in Hajipur, Vaishali district, earned his BDS from the Buddha Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital in 2007, according to the BBC. His wife, Rupa Prasad, works as a private school teacher. Politics runs in the family; his uncle, Vishnu Dev Rai, served as an MLC and was regarded as close to Lalu Prasad Yadav.
In the last five state elections, the RJD has won this seat four times. Just once has the seat gone to JD(U), as part of an alliance.
The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with counting on 14 November.