Tej Pratap Yadav Confident of Mahua Win, Says JJD Will Emerge as ‘Serious Political Force’

Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav expressed confidence of winning the Mahua seat, saying voters would “bless” him again for his work.
He dismissed reports of meeting his parents and avoided questions on aligning with either the BJP or his brother Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD.
Expressing confidence in his prospects, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday said he was certain of winning the Mahua seat, where polling was underway, and asserted that his party would emerge as a "serious political force" after the Bihar elections.
Yadav’s party is contesting 44 seats in the state.
"I am confident the people of Mahua will bless me again. Why won't they? I have worked for them, and they know it," he told PTI-Video.
Responding to remarks by some BJP leaders praising him, Yadav said that good work deserved recognition and that the culture of "negative rhetoric" should be discouraged.
"If someone does good work, they should be congratulated. If they do bad work, they should be questioned. We believe in doing good work, and people will appreciate us," he said.
When asked about reports of a recent meeting with his mother, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi', Yadav said he had not met either of his parents since leaving home.
He also avoided questions about the possibility of joining hands with the BJP or the opposition bloc led by his estranged brother Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD.
