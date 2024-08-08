The Destruction Of Hiroshima-Nagasaki Atomic Bombings And Threat Of Nuclear War 79 Years Later

Outlook Web Desk
79 years ago, Japan was struck by two atomic bombs that would change the course of world wars forever. An act which was carried out as a warning during World War 2 went on to become one of the most horrific acts in human history.
On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb called "Little Boy" on the southern city of Hiroshima.
The bombing of Hiroshima, which acted as the supply and logistics base for the Japanese military, around 90,000 to 166,000 people were killed due to the atomic bomb.
Three days after the US bombed Hiroshima, another atomic bomb was dropped on the city of Nagasaki called 'Fat Man'.
A total of 60,000–80,000 people were killed and the majority of the deaths were attributed to civilians. By the end of 1945, the total death toll due to the atomic bombings rose to 150,000 to 246,000 people. The bombings, which are widely condemned till date, brought an end to the second world war.
Every year on August 9, Japan observes a memorial for all the victims of atomic bombings and reminds the world that it must stay away from a nuclear option during global conflicts.
Despite the horrific aftermath of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the overall geopolitical situation in the globe shows that we continue to be at the brink of a nuclear war. With multiple conflicts around the war from the Middle East to Europe, Hiroshima and Nagasaki continues to serve as a horrific reminder of the dangers of a nuclear war.
With the war in Russia-Ukraine inching closer to its third year, the threat of nuclear war remains high. With no end in sight and dangers of a nuclear attack, allies across the globe continue to push for a ceasefire.
Tensions in the Middle East began after the break out of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023. With the war now in its tenth month, tensions have boiled over and now present a threat from Iran, which has vowed to punish Israel for its acts in Palestine, Gaza and the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Tensions between North and South Korea are also on the rise. With key military treaties scrapped and the two states technically at war, the dangers of a nuclear attack at the hands of Kim Jong Un remains a concern for the world.