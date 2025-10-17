Oman Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifiers 2025: JPN Bundle Out For Just 102 Runs

Japan failed to sustain their decent start to the 1st innings as they kept losing one wicket after another, but credits should also be given to the Oman bowlers, who looked very sharp and bowled in accurate lines. After losing their 2nd wicket, Japan had scored a few runs quickly, but from the 4th over onwards, their batting order fell down like a house of card. For Oman, Sufyan Mehmood was the standout bowler, who picked 3 wickets for 26 runs. Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan and Jitenkumar Ramanandi picked 2 wickets each while Shakeel Ahmed collected one wicket.