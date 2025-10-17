Oman win the toss and ask Japan to bat first in match 20 of ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific qualifiers
Japan leave a small target of 103 for Oman
The match can be live streamed on Fancode app/website
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific 2025 qualifying match between Oman and Japan at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Ministry Turf 1. Both the teams are playing for pride and to make substantial improvements after failing to earn a qualification spot in next year's T20 World Cup in India. UAE filled the only remaining (20th) spot yesterday with a win over Japan by 8-wickets. Get all the live updates from Oman Vs Japan including ball-by-ball commentary.
Oman Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifiers 2025: JPN Bundle Out For Just 102 Runs
Japan failed to sustain their decent start to the 1st innings as they kept losing one wicket after another, but credits should also be given to the Oman bowlers, who looked very sharp and bowled in accurate lines. After losing their 2nd wicket, Japan had scored a few runs quickly, but from the 4th over onwards, their batting order fell down like a house of card. For Oman, Sufyan Mehmood was the standout bowler, who picked 3 wickets for 26 runs. Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan and Jitenkumar Ramanandi picked 2 wickets each while Shakeel Ahmed collected one wicket.
Oman Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifiers 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Oman Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifiers 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Oman won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Oman Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem(c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla(w), Zikria Islam, Jiten Ramanandi, Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
Japan Playing XI: Kendel Fleming(c), Lachlan Lake, Eesam Rahman, Wataru Miyauchi, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alexander Patmore(w), Charles Hinze, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Makoto Taniyama, Abdul Samad