ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

UAE secure the final berth, joining Nepal and Oman from the Asia-EAP qualifiers
20 teams will feature in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, hosted by India and Sri Lanka
Asia leads the representation with eight teams
The lineup for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is complete after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sealed the final qualification spot. UAE joined Oman and Nepal from the Asia-EAP Qualifier, making it eight Asian sides in next year’s global event.
Check All Qualified Teams
|Qualification Mode
|Teams
|Hosts
|India
|Hosts
|Sri Lanka
|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8
|South Africa
|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8
|Afghanistan
|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8
|Australia
|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8
|Bangladesh
|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8
|England
|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8
|West Indies
|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8
|USA
|ICC Men's T20I Ranking (as of June 30, 2024)
|New Zealand
|ICC Men's T20I Ranking (as of June 30, 2024)
|Pakistan
|ICC Men's T20I Ranking (as of June 30, 2024)
|Ireland
|Americas Qualifier
|Canada
|Europe Qualifier
|Italy
|Europe Qualifier
|Netherlands
|Africa Qualifier
|Namibia
|Africa Qualifier
|Zimbabwe
|Asia-EAP Qualifier
|Oman
|Asia-EAP Qualifier
|Nepal
|Asia-EAP Qualifier
|UAE
Hosts India and Sri Lanka booked their places automatically, while the eight teams that reached the Super Eight stage in the 2024 edition South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, West Indies, and the USA qualified directly.
Three more teams, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Ireland, made it through based on their ICC T20I rankings as of June 30, 2024. The remaining eight nations came through the continental route: Canada from the Americas, Italy and the Netherlands from Europe, Zimbabwe and Namibia from Africa, and Oman, Nepal, and UAE from the Asia-EAP zone.
Nepal and Oman became the first two teams from the Asia-EAP qualifier to book their spot for the World Cup next year.
This will be one of the most diverse editions yet, featuring teams from every region. Asia leads the way with eight representatives, followed by Europe with four, Africa with three, and two each from the Americas and Oceania.
The tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February and March 2026. Official dates and venues are expected to be revealed soon. This marks the second time both countries will co-host the T20 World Cup after previous editions in 2012 (Sri Lanka) and 2016 (India).