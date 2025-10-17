ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

The stage is set for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka as all 20 participating nations are confirmed. UAE clinched the final spot through the Asia-EAP qualifiers, joining a strong pool of global contenders

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here
UAE clinched the final spot through the Asia-EAP qualifiers, joining a strong pool of global contenders at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka Photo: X/EmiratesCricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UAE secure the final berth, joining Nepal and Oman from the Asia-EAP qualifiers

  • 20 teams will feature in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, hosted by India and Sri Lanka

  • Asia leads the representation with eight teams

The lineup for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is complete after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sealed the final qualification spot. UAE joined Oman and Nepal from the Asia-EAP Qualifier, making it eight Asian sides in next year’s global event.

Check All Qualified Teams

Qualification Mode Teams
Hosts India
Hosts Sri Lanka
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 South Africa
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Afghanistan
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Australia
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Bangladesh
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 England
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 West Indies
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 USA
ICC Men's T20I Ranking (as of June 30, 2024) New Zealand
ICC Men's T20I Ranking (as of June 30, 2024) Pakistan
ICC Men's T20I Ranking (as of June 30, 2024) Ireland
Americas Qualifier Canada
Europe Qualifier Italy
Europe Qualifier Netherlands
Africa Qualifier Namibia
Africa Qualifier Zimbabwe
Asia-EAP Qualifier Oman
Asia-EAP Qualifier Nepal
Asia-EAP Qualifier UAE

Hosts India and Sri Lanka booked their places automatically, while the eight teams that reached the Super Eight stage in the 2024 edition South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, West Indies, and the USA qualified directly.

Three more teams, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Ireland, made it through based on their ICC T20I rankings as of June 30, 2024. The remaining eight nations came through the continental route: Canada from the Americas, Italy and the Netherlands from Europe, Zimbabwe and Namibia from Africa, and Oman, Nepal, and UAE from the Asia-EAP zone.

Nepal and Oman became the first two teams from the Asia-EAP qualifier to book their spot for the World Cup next year.

This will be one of the most diverse editions yet, featuring teams from every region. Asia leads the way with eight representatives, followed by Europe with four, Africa with three, and two each from the Americas and Oceania.

Related Content
Related Content

The tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February and March 2026. Official dates and venues are expected to be revealed soon. This marks the second time both countries will co-host the T20 World Cup after previous editions in 2012 (Sri Lanka) and 2016 (India).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  2. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  3. England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 2 Report: Ishan Kishan’s 173 Wrecks Tamil Nadu

  5. Irfan Umair's Story: From Double Shifts As Waiter To Ranji Debut For Mumbai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. BJP Announces Candidates For All 101 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

  4. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  5. Around 25 Transgender Persons Hospitalised In Indore After Suspected Phenyl Consumption

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  5. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread