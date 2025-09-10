T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Making Final Could Shift Spectacle From Ahmedabad To Colombo - Report

India and Sri Lanka to co-host the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup from February 7 to March 8, with political tensions between India and Pakistan likely to affect the final’s venue claims report.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Making Final Could Shift Spectacle From Ahmedabad To Colombo - Report
The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final is likely to shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo if Pakistan qualifies, due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final is likely to shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo if Pakistan qualifies, due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.

  • The tournament will feature 20 teams across seven venues in India and Sri Lanka, following a format similar to the 2024 World Cup.

  • Pakistan will play all its group stage matches in Sri Lanka, with India hosting both the Women’s Premier League and IPL around the World Cup.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is likely to be scheduled between February 7 and March 8, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the tournament final. However, due to strained political relations, if Pakistan qualifies for the final, the match is expected to be shifted to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This is in line with the ongoing policy that prohibits India and Pakistan from playing matches on each other’s soil, following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

T20 World Cup 2026: Format and Participating Teams

The tournament will feature 20 teams playing at least five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka. The format will mirror the 2024 World Cup held in the West Indies and the USA.

Teams will be divided into four groups of five each. The top two from each group move to the Super Eight round, which consists of two groups of four teams each. The leading two from each Super Eight group will advance to the semi-finals, eventually leading to the final match.

Related Content
Related Content

India enters as the reigning champions, having beaten South Africa in the 2024 final in Barbados.

T20 World Cup 2026: Qualification and Notable Entrants

Fifteen teams have already qualified, including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, and debutants Italy. The remaining five spots will be filled through qualifiers from Africa and from Asia and East Asia Pacific regions.

Pakistan will play all its group stage matches in Sri Lanka as part of the hosting arrangement to manage diplomatic sensitivities.

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Busy Cricket Calendar in Early 2026

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India will host the Women’s Premier League (WPL), with dates to be finalized, followed by the men’s tournament. After the World Cup, the IPL’s tentative window is March 15 to May 31.

Additionally, India will host New Zealand for ODI and T20I series between January 11 and 31, setting the stage for a packed cricket season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Won’t Stop On-Field Aggression In Blockbuster Clash

  3. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  4. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  2. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  3. BRS and BJD Skip Vice Presidential Poll, Dimming NDA’s Prospects

  4. Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

  5. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Flotilla Ship Carrying Aid For Gaza Hit By Drone Near Tunisia, Greta Thunberg Onboard

  2. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  3. Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban After Gen Z Protests

  4. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

  5. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis