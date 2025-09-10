T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Making Final Could Shift Spectacle From Ahmedabad To Colombo - Report

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final is likely to shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo if Pakistan qualifies, due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.
The tournament will feature 20 teams across seven venues in India and Sri Lanka, following a format similar to the 2024 World Cup.
Pakistan will play all its group stage matches in Sri Lanka, with India hosting both the Women’s Premier League and IPL around the World Cup.
According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is likely to be scheduled between February 7 and March 8, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the tournament final. However, due to strained political relations, if Pakistan qualifies for the final, the match is expected to be shifted to Colombo, Sri Lanka.
This is in line with the ongoing policy that prohibits India and Pakistan from playing matches on each other’s soil, following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
T20 World Cup 2026: Format and Participating Teams
The tournament will feature 20 teams playing at least five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka. The format will mirror the 2024 World Cup held in the West Indies and the USA.
Teams will be divided into four groups of five each. The top two from each group move to the Super Eight round, which consists of two groups of four teams each. The leading two from each Super Eight group will advance to the semi-finals, eventually leading to the final match.
T20 World Cup 2026: Qualification and Notable Entrants
Fifteen teams have already qualified, including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, and debutants Italy. The remaining five spots will be filled through qualifiers from Africa and from Asia and East Asia Pacific regions.
Pakistan will play all its group stage matches in Sri Lanka as part of the hosting arrangement to manage diplomatic sensitivities.
T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Busy Cricket Calendar in Early 2026
Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India will host the Women’s Premier League (WPL), with dates to be finalized, followed by the men’s tournament. After the World Cup, the IPL’s tentative window is March 15 to May 31.
Additionally, India will host New Zealand for ODI and T20I series between January 11 and 31, setting the stage for a packed cricket season.