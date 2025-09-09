SA20 Auction 2025-26: Dewald Brevis Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Markram, Mulder And Others Strike Big

Dewald Brevis became SA20’s most expensive buy at R16.5m for Pretoria Capitals.
Aiden Markram’s R14m signing by Durban Super Giants briefly set the record before Brevis.
Wiaan Mulder (R9m), Gerald Coetzee (R7.4m), Nandre Burger (R6.3m) and Matthew Breetzke (R6.1m) also earned major deals.
The SA20 Auction in Johannesburg delivered high drama and record-breaking bids on Tuesday, underlining the league’s rapid growth as one of T20 cricket’s premier stages.
Aiden Markram, South Africa’s T20I skipper, first lit up proceedings when Durban’s Super Giants splashed out R14 million on him, smashing the league’s previous record. The franchise, backed by the RPSG group that also owns Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, banked on Markram’s form and leadership after guiding Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back titles.
But the spotlight shifted almost instantly. Just minutes later, Pretoria Capitals went all in for 22-year-old sensation Dewald Brevis, eventually securing him for a jaw-dropping R16.5 million. Nicknamed Baby AB, Brevis outshone Markram to become the most expensive player in SA20 history, after a bidding war with Joburg Super Kings.
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Brevis Deal
Sourav Ganguly, Head Coach of Pretoria Capitals, expressed his excitement about the record-breaking signing of Dewald Brevis ahead of SA20 Season 4.
Others Make Big Bank
It wasn’t just Brevis and Markram who raked in the riches. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder fetched R9 million from Joburg Super Kings, underlining his rising stock. Durban’s Super Giants also invested heavily in fiery pacer Gerald Coetzee, securing him for R7.4 million. Left-arm quick Nandre Burger joined Mulder at Joburg Super Kings for R6.3 million, while in-form opener Matthew Breetzke was snapped up by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R6.1 million.
The flurry of high-value signings underscored the growing financial clout of SA20 and the belief in South Africa’s new generation of stars.