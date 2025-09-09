SA20 Auction 2025-26: Dewald Brevis Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Markram, Mulder And Others Strike Big

It wasn’t just Brevis and Markram who raked in the riches. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder fetched R9 million from Joburg Super Kings, underlining his rising stock. Durban’s Super Giants also invested heavily in fiery pacer Gerald Coetzee, securing him for R7.4 million. Left-arm quick Nandre Burger joined Mulder at Joburg Super Kings for R6.3 million, while in-form opener Matthew Breetzke was snapped up by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R6.1 million.