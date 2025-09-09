SA20 Auction 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Big Names, Franchise Purses, Where To Watch

Here is all you need to know about the SA20 season 4 auction: big South African and overseas players in the fray, team purses, venue, timing and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
SA20 Auction 2025-26 Live Streaming Preview
SA20's fourth season will be played from December 26, 2025 to January 25, 2026. Photo: SA20 website
Summary
  • 549 cricketers to go under hammer, with 84 spots available across six franchises

  • 96 England players, but no India or Pakistan internationals in short list

  • SA20 2025-26 auction to be live streamed in India and globally

The stage is set for the SA20 season 4 auction, which will be held in Johannesburg on Tuesday (September 9, 2025). Watch the South African T20 franchise league's player bidding event live today.

In all, 549 cricketers will go under the hammer, with 84 spots available across the six franchises. A total of 241 overseas players will be up for auction for 25 slots, while 308 South Africans will compete for 59 places. SA20's fourth season will be played from December 26, 2025 to January 25, 2026.

SA20 Auction 2025-26: Big South African Names

From the home country, the likes of T20I captain Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock, in-form Matthew Breetzke and spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are expected to attract big bids and rake in the moolah.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith (M) with Dinesh Karthik (R) and Mark Boucher (L). - Photo: X | Betway SA20
Graeme Smith On SA20 League's Future: No Impact Player Rule, No Expansion For Now

BY Jagdish Yadav

SA20 Auction 2025-26: Major Overseas Players

Among the overseas players, 43-year-old seamer James Anderson headlines a 96-strong England list, which also includes Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Craig Overton and Reece Topley. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is a big name that could make history if selected, as he would then become the first from the country to do so in SA20.

There are no Indian or Pakistani players in the fray. Explaining why there are no Indians in the list, League Commissioner Graeme Smith said in a virtual interaction facilitated by SA20: "Indian players is always a fluid situation depending on who's retiring and who's available. I think it was like 13 or 14 Indian players in the auction."

The players who had registered for the SA20 2026 auction included Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Sarul Kanwar, Anureet Singh Kathuria, Ansari Marouf, Mahesh Ahir, Nikhil Jaga, Mohamed Faidh, KS Naveen, Imran Khan, Venkatesh Galipelly, and Atul Yadav. But they could not make the short list.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India bars active Indian cricketers, international or domestic, from playing in overseas leagues to protect the Indian Premier League's exclusivity.

SA20 Auction 2025-26: Team Purses

To be coached by Sourav Ganguly this season, Pretoria Capitals have the largest purse of R32.5 million (around USD 1.85 million) and 16 slots to fill. Durban's Super Giants have R29.5 million (nearly USD 1.68 million) and 15 spots available, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings both have R21.5 million (approx USD1.2 million) in the kitty and 14 player spots to fill.

Paarl Royals have R14.5 million and 13 slots and MI Cape Town have R11.5 million and just 12 berths to fill.

SA20 Auction 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the SA20 Auction 2025-26 be held?

The SA20 Auction 2025-26 will be held in Johannesburg on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 5:30pm IST.

Where will the SA20 Auction 2025-26 be telecast and live streamed?

The SA20 Auction 2025-26 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India and the SA20 YouTube channel worldwide. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India, while SuperSport is the official broadcaster in South Africa.

(With PTI inputs)

