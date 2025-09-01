SA20 2025 Auction: Shakib Al Hasan, James Anderson Among Overseas Stars In Record Player Pool

The countdown is on for the SA20 Season 4 auction, set to light up Johannesburg on September 9, and this year it feels bigger than ever. More than 800 players threw their names into the hat, and after a ruthless trimming, we’re left with 541 hopefuls waiting to see where they’ll land. With only six franchises bidding and plenty of big reputations in the mix, it promises to be a frantic scramble as teams try to strike the perfect balance.