SA20 2025 Auction: Shakib Al Hasan, James Anderson Among Overseas Stars In Record Player Pool

A total of 541 players (300 South Africans, 241 overseas) shortlisted from over 800 registrations
Big names like Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, James Anderson, and Shakib Al Hasan headline the auction
Teams share a R131 million purse, with each squad requiring 19 players including two Under-23 South Africans
The countdown is on for the SA20 Season 4 auction, set to light up Johannesburg on September 9, and this year it feels bigger than ever. More than 800 players threw their names into the hat, and after a ruthless trimming, we’re left with 541 hopefuls waiting to see where they’ll land. With only six franchises bidding and plenty of big reputations in the mix, it promises to be a frantic scramble as teams try to strike the perfect balance.
It’s not just a numbers game either, the list is stacked with heavyweight names. Aiden Markram, who has already carved his place in SA20 history with back-to-back titles, will be at the heart of the action, joined by stalwarts like Quinton de Kock and Keshav Maharaj. And then there’s the international spice: James Anderson, yes that James Anderson, is in the pool, alongside Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan. With the tournament starting December 26, every squad built on auction day will shape how the season unfolds.
Aiden Markram’s Leadership Value Tested Again
Few names will attract as much attention at the auction as Aiden Markram. Having captained Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, before narrowly missing out in 2025, Markram has proven himself as one of the finest leaders in the format. His consistency with the bat and tactical sharpness mean franchises may not hesitate to trigger the right-to-match card if bidding intensifies for his services.
Joining him on the high-profile domestic list are proven match-winners such as Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Reeza Hendricks, alongside World Test Championship winners like David Bedingham and Lungi Ngidi. Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has already tipped Markram as the player likely to spark a bidding war, underlining his central role in shaping the direction of this year’s auction.
James Anderson and Shakib Al Hasan Bring Global Spark
On the international front, the spotlight will shine brightly on James Anderson, who headlines a robust England contingent that includes Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, and Tom Abell. Anderson’s presence in a T20 auction is eye-catching, given his long-standing legacy in Tests, and it could be a tactical pick for franchises seeking experience and leadership in the bowling group.
For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan’s inclusion is history in the making. If picked, he would become the first Bangladeshi cricketer to feature in the SA20, alongside compatriot Mustafizur Rahman. With a total purse of 131 million rand (USD 7.37 million) available for 84 slots, including 25 overseas picks, franchises will be weighing star power against balance. Rising talents like Dewald Brevis and Kwena Maphaka in the new Under-23 category add further intrigue, ensuring that September 9 will be a day of surprises and bold moves.