Nepal, Oman Guaranteed Spots In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal and Oman sealed their spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 even before playing their penultimate Super Six clash in Al Amerat, as UAE’s victory over Samoa confirmed their progression from the East Asia Pacific Qualifiers. The qualification marks another milestone in the rise of associate cricket, with both nations carrying strong momentum from recent landmark performances

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Nepal Oman Qualify For ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal and Oman sealed their spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 even before playing their penultimate Super Six clash in Al Amerat, as UAE’s victory over Samoa confirmed their progression from the East Asia Pacific Qualifiers. Photo: X/CricketNep
  • UAE’s 77-run win over Samoa mathematically ensured Nepal and Oman’s qualification from the Asia–EAP region

  • Nepal’s recent T20I series win over West Indies and Oman’s spirited Asia Cup showing highlight their rapid growth

  • The 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature 20 teams across four groups

Nepal and Oman secured their places in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, even before the start of their penultimate Super Six match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier at Al Amerat on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Their qualification was guaranteed after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Samoa by 77 runs earlier in the day, a result that eliminated other contenders and mathematically ensured Nepal and Oman would advance.


Get all live updates from Nepal Vs Oman ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier here.

This development was significant for both teams, as it marked their successful progression through the regional Asia–EAP Qualifier, a crucial stage in the World Cup qualification process.

Growing Graph For Associate Teams

Earlier, in September 2025, Nepal achieved a landmark series victory against the West Indies, securing their first-ever win against a full ICC member nation with a stunning 90-run triumph in the second T20I match in Sharjah.

Aasif Sheikh's unbeaten 68 and Mohammad Aadil Alam's four-wicket haul propelled Nepal to 173/6 before restricting the two-time world champions to just 83 runs, marking the largest victory margin by runs for an associate team against a full member in T20 history.

This breakthrough series win, which included a 19-run victory in the opener, demonstrated Nepal's rapid development and provided crucial momentum heading into the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Oman's competitive showing against India during the Asia Cup 2025 provided a transformative confidence boost. Despite ultimately losing to the eventual champions, Oman's ability to challenge the powerhouses demonstrated significant progress in their cricketing capabilities.

This newfound confidence translated directly to their World Cup qualifying campaign, where Oman entered the tournament with improved tactical boldness and mental resilience.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2025 Qualification Process Explained

The qualification process for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 involved multiple stages and criteria. India and Sri Lanka automatically qualified as co-hosts of the tournament.

The top seven teams from the T20 World Cup 2024 - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States of America, and the West Indies -- also secured direct entry.

Additionally, three teams qualified based on the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings as of June 30, 2024: Ireland, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

The remaining teams earned their spots through regional qualifiers, with Nepal and Oman advancing from the Asia-EAP Qualifier in October 2025. One more team from this region is yet to be officially announced.

Tournament Structure, Venues, And Other Qualified Teams

The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams, divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8 stage.

The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with matches involving Pakistan scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka due to a neutral venue agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The final is planned for the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, unless Pakistan qualify, in which case it will be moved to the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Several teams have already been confirmed for the 2026 tournament, including Canada from the Americas, Italy and the Netherlands from Europe, and Zimbabwe and Namibia from the Africa Qualifier.

Published At:
