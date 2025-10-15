Nepal, Oman Guaranteed Spots In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal and Oman sealed their spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 even before playing their penultimate Super Six clash in Al Amerat, as UAE’s victory over Samoa confirmed their progression from the East Asia Pacific Qualifiers. Photo: X/CricketNep

