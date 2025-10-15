Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Top-Of-Table Clash In Super Six

Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: NEP beat Qatar in their previous outing. Photo: X/CricketNep

Welcome to our live coverage of the 17th match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. Nepal take on hosts Oman at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday, October 15 with both teams unbeaten in the tournament so far. Rohit Paudel's men topped Group B with four points to ease into the next round, and then got the better of Qatar and UAE in Super Six. The home team similarly led group C with two straight wins before victories over Qatar and UAE. The three top teams in this stage will earn berths for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Follow the live cricket scores from the NEP vs OMA, 20-over match.

15 Oct 2025, 07:22:32 pm IST Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Start Time, Streaming The first ball will be bowled at 8:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 8pm. The Nepal vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 17 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.