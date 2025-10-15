Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Top-Of-Table Clash In Super Six

Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Both Nepal and Oman have won four consecutive matches, and are strong contenders for WC berths. Follow the live cricket scores from the NEP vs OMA match

Nepal Vs Oman Live Score ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six
Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: NEP beat Qatar in their previous outing. Photo: X/CricketNep
Welcome to our live coverage of the 17th match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. Nepal take on hosts Oman at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday, October 15 with both teams unbeaten in the tournament so far. Rohit Paudel's men topped Group B with four points to ease into the next round, and then got the better of Qatar and UAE in Super Six. The home team similarly led group C with two straight wins before victories over Qatar and UAE. The three top teams in this stage will earn berths for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Follow the live cricket scores from the NEP vs OMA, 20-over match.
LIVE UPDATES

Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 8:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 8pm. The Nepal vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 17 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday. We are back with another cricket blog, as Nepal face Oman in a clash of the titans in Super Six. Watch this space for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates from the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier encounter.

