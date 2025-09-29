Nepal Vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Toss Update: NEP Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Talking about the match, Nepal, asked to bat first, had a shaky start as Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder reduced them to 12/2. Skipper Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla rebuilt with a steady 58-run stand, mixing boundaries with sharp running before debutant Navian Bidaisee struck twice to remove both set batters. Gulsan Jha’s cameo of 22 and a couple of late sixes pushed Nepal close to 150, finishing with 148 despite a chaotic 19th over where Holder grabbed three wickets.