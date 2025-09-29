Nepal Vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Toss Update: NEP Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal take on West Indies in the 2nd match of the 3-match T20I series in Sharjah
Nepal have won the toss and elected to bat first
Nepal shocked the cricket universe by beating West Indies in the first match
Nepal and West Indies are clasing against each other in the 2nd match of the three-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, September 29. Nepal are leading the series 1-0 after beating the Caribbean side in the first clash.
Talking about the match, Nepal, asked to bat first, had a shaky start as Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder reduced them to 12/2. Skipper Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla rebuilt with a steady 58-run stand, mixing boundaries with sharp running before debutant Navian Bidaisee struck twice to remove both set batters. Gulsan Jha’s cameo of 22 and a couple of late sixes pushed Nepal close to 150, finishing with 148 despite a chaotic 19th over where Holder grabbed three wickets.
In reply, West Indies lost wickets regularly despite staying near the required rate. Paudel and Nepal’s bowlers applied pressure, leaving the hosts needing 70 off the last five overs. Hosein and Allen fought back briefly, but Karan KC’s breakthrough sealed it as Nepal celebrated a historic win.
It would be interesting to see if the Caribbean side will be able to bounce back or Nepal would create another history by winning the series.
Nepal Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Nepal Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Amir Jangoo(w), Ackeem Auguste, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Navin Bidaisee, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein(c), Zishan Motara, Jediah Blades
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi
Nepal Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Live Score
Nepal's win in the first match was their first-ever win against a Test playing nation. So they would want to carry that momentum in the second game as well.