Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: WI Bowling First, Check Playing XIs

Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP are batting first against the Windies in their first-ever T20I match against the Caribbean team

Nepal are all set to take the field against West Indies in the first T20I of their historic bilateral series in Sharjah on Saturday. This is the very first T20I clash between the two sides, giving Nepal a chance to make a mark on the international stage. Fans will be eager to see how the Nepalese batters handle the pace and spin threats from a strong Windies bowling attack.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to assert dominance early. The Caribbean side boasts a balanced lineup, combining experienced batters and disciplined bowlers capable of exploiting any early weaknesses. With the ability to swing the ball and execute sharp fielding, they will be aiming to put Nepal under pressure right from the start.

Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20: Toss Update

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20: Playing XIs

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo(w), Jewel Andrew, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein(c), Navin Bidaisee, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi

Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20: Live Score

West Indies captain Rovman Powell, left, celebrates with bowler Akeal Hosein the dismissal of Afghanistan's Karim Janat during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Weather and pitch conditions could also play a crucial role in this match. If rain interferes, as seen in other recent fixtures, it could reduce overs and force both teams to adjust their strategies.

Nepal will need to build partnerships and rotate strike efficiently, while Windies will look to take early wickets and control the pace of the game. This first encounter promises a thrilling start to the series.

