Nepal Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Nepal face West Indies in first T20I match on September 27
West Indies have named weakened side for upcoming tour
Marks Nepal's first-ever bilateral series against ICC Full Member team
Nepal will face the West Indies in a historic T20I series, with the first match taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Saturday, September 27. This fixture marks Nepal's first-ever bilateral series against an ICC Full Member team.
The Windies arrive with a refreshed squad under stand-in captain Akeal Hosein, deputising for Shai Hope. Five uncapped players, including Ackeem Auguste and Amir Jangoo, feature in the team. Established players like Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Fabian Allen offer valuable experience and depth.
The Caribbean team experienced a poor run recently, securing just two wins from 12 T20Is this year. However, despite fielding a slightly weakened side, they remain favourites for the series against Nepal.
Meanwhile, Nepal have made key recalls to address this challenge, with Mohammad Aadil Alam and Sundeep Jora returning to the national squad. Rohit Paudel captains the team, with Dipendra Singh Airee serving as his deputy. Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi spearhead the spin attack and will carry a significant burden on the Sharjah pitch, which often slows down.
Nepal enter the three-match T20I series having won four of their eight matches this year. Kushal Bhurtel was a significant run-scorer during this period, but the batting line-up must fire for them to get a positive result.
Nepal Vs West Indies, T20I Head-To-Head Records
This T20I series sees both full teams meet for the first time. Nepal previously played West Indies A five times in 2024, securing two victories across those encounters. However, the full Windies side has not yet met Nepal in this format.
Nepal Vs West Indies 1st T20I – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I match being played?
The Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 8:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I match live in India?
The Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.