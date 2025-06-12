Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday made a historic announcement as they are set to tour Nepal for a international T20I series, starting from September 27 in Sharjah.
This is the first-ever bilateral series between the two countries, hosted by Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) but the three T20Is will be played at the United Arab Emirates.
Nepal, who are involved in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier action, could get much-needed practice for the qualifiers and also bring the Rhinos onto the world stage.
Speaking on the importance of this occasion, CWI CEO Chris Dehring said,
“This series is more than just a set of international matches—it’s a celebration of the game’s expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity. As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders. Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours. We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah.”.
Match Schedule (All Matches in Sharjah, UAE):
1st T20I – September 27, 2025
2nd T20I – September 28, 2025
3rd T20I – September 30, 2025