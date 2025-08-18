OTD In 2008: Virat Kohli Made His International Debut In Dambulla ODI

Virat Kohli made his debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka on 18 August 2008

  • Virat Kohli made his international debut for India on 18 August 2008 against Sri Lanka

  • Kohli went on to play 302 ODIs, scoring over 14,000 runs for India

  • Earlier this year, Kohli retired from Test cricket after scoring more than 9,200 runs in 123 matches

On this day in 2008, a 19-year-old Virat Kohli wrote the first chapter in what would become one of Indian cricket’s most illustrious careers. On 18 August 2008, Kohli made his debut for India in a One Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

In the first match of India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 17 years ago, the visitors were missing experienced batters Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. As a result, Kohli, who recently made headlines after leading India to the U19 World Cup victory, made his senior debut for the Men in Blue.

Facing an experienced Sri Lankan bowling attack, Kohli could only manage 12 runs before being dismissed by Nuwan Kulasekara. However, that would be the first of 302 ODI matches that Kohli went on to play for India, becoming only the seventh Indian to reach that landmark.

Kohli’s talent was evident even during his early days as a senior international player. In only the fourth match of the Sri Lanka tour, Kohli scored his maiden ODI half-century with a 54-run knock as the opening batter.

Sri Lanka would prove to be a favourite opponent of his, as Kohli scored his first ODI century against them in December 2009, just more than a year after his senior debut.

Since then, Virat Kohli has continued to write a storied chapter for India. He became only the third Indian to score two ODI centuries before turning 22. Overall, he has scored over 14,000 runs in ODIs at an average of 58. This includes 51 centuries and 74 fifties.

In Tests, ‘King Kohli’ has scored over 9,200 runs in 123 appearances, with an average of nearly 47. However, much to the dismay of Indian cricket fans, Kohli announced his retirement from red-ball cricket earlier this year, bringing an end to one of the best careers in the longest format of the game.

Kohli’s exploits in T20Is are also noteworthy, with more than 4,100 runs in 125 matches, which include 38 half-centuries. In the T20 World Cup, his average stands at more than 58 – a record.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

