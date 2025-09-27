Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Windies Eye Dominant Start In Series Opener

Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: WI Eye Dominant Start In Series Opener X/ CricketNep

Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: The series opener at Sharjah marks a historic moment as Nepal face West Indies in their first bilateral clash against a full-member side, serving as crucial preparation for the T20I World Cup 2026. Rohit Paudel’s men will rely on Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, and Dipendra Singh Airee to challenge the Caribbean firepower. For West Indies, skipper Akeal Hosein leads a refreshed squad, with youngsters like Jewel Andrew and Ackeem Auguste supporting experienced hitters.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Sept 2025, 06:26:20 pm IST Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pitch Report The Sharjah pitch usually offers a good contest for batters, while still assisting spinners. However, if dew sets in, bowlers, particularly spinners, could struggle, making batting second slightly easier.

27 Sept 2025, 06:24:07 pm IST Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Full Squads West Indies: Jewel Andrew(w), Navin Bidaisee, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Amir Jangoo, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein(c), Obed McCoy, Jediah Blades, Shamar Springer, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Zishan Motara Nepal: Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Aadil Alam

27 Sept 2025, 05:49:46 pm IST Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details! The Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country. Check full live streaming details.