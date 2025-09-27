Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Windies Eye Dominant Start In Series Opener

Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pitch Report
The Sharjah pitch usually offers a good contest for batters, while still assisting spinners. However, if dew sets in, bowlers, particularly spinners, could struggle, making batting second slightly easier.
Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Full Squads
West Indies: Jewel Andrew(w), Navin Bidaisee, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Amir Jangoo, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein(c), Obed McCoy, Jediah Blades, Shamar Springer, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Zishan Motara
Nepal: Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Aadil Alam
Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details!
The Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.
Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between West Indies and Nepal from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.