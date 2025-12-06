Chitwan Rhinos Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Chitwan Rhinos win toss, opt to bat first
Rhinos, Pokhara Avengers out of playoff contention
Nepal Premier League 2025 match being live streamed and telecast in India and Nepal
Chitwan Rhinos are taking on Pokhara Avengers in match 27 of Nepal Premier League 2025 at the at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday (December 6). Watch the cricket match live.
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League: Toss Update
Chitwan Rhinos skipper Kushal Malla won the toss and elected to bat first.
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League: Playing XIs
Pokhara Avengers: Kushal Bhurtel (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Jason Roy, Trit Raj Das, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rohit Chand, Rishi Dhawan, Kiran Thagunna, Krishna Poudel, Bipin Khatri, Arjun Kumal
Chitwan Rhinos: Arjun Saud (wk), Dawid Malan, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Kushal Malla (c), Dev Khanal, Gautam KC, Alpesh Ramjani, Kamal Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal, Ranjit Kumar
The Avengers and Rhinos are both out of playoff contention, languishing fifth and sixth respectively in the NPL 2025 points table with four points apiece.
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
Where is the Chitwan Rhinos vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League match being telecast and live streamed?
The Chitwan Rhinos vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It is being telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country. In Nepal, the game is being telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming is available on the Dish Home Go app.
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League: Squads
Pokhara Avengers: Kushal Bhurtel (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Jason Roy, Trit Raj Das, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rishi Dhawan, Kiran Thagunna, Sandeep Chettri, Bipin Khatri, Aakash Chand, Sagar Dhakal, Arjun Kumal, Abhisekh Tiwari, Dinesh Kharel, Krishna Poudel, Daniel Douthwaite, Raymon Reifer, Matt Taylor, James Neesham, Sumeet Verma
Chitwan Rhinos: Arjun Saud (wk), Dawid Malan, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Kushal Malla (c), Dev Khanal, Amar Routela, George Scrimshaw, Kamal Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal, Ranjit Kumar, Sohail Tanvir, Alpesh Ramjani, Deepak Bohara, Bipin Rawal, Bipin Acharya, Gautam KC, Saugat Dhakal