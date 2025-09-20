India defeated Oman by 21 runs in their last Asia Cup 2025 Group A match
Suryakumar Yadav defended seamers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh's indifferent outings
IND to face Pakistan in Super Fours on September 21
India captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded his spirited opponents Oman for playing "an unbelievable brand of cricket" during Men In Blue's 21-run victory in their last Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025.
Oman gave India a run for their money while chasing their 189-run target, batting at 149 for 1 in the 18th over at one stage. They eventually ran out of steam before ending at 167 for four in their allotted quota of 20 overs.
Asked about Oman's performance at the post-match presentation by former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, Suryakumar said: "Overall impressive. I feel, Oman played an unbelievable brand of cricket. I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni, former Mumbai wicketkeeper), there will be khadoosness (stubbornness). It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat."
Suryakumar also defended seamers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh's subdued outings, saying it would be too much to expect the duo to come out firing after warming the bench in the last two games.
"It's a little difficult when you're sitting and suddenly you come out and play. It's so humid here," said the India skipper, who demoted himself to number 11 in the batting order to give all playing members a batting stint in the middle.
Arshdeep, nevertheless, became the first India bowler to reach the 100-wicket landmark in men's T20 internationals with the wicket of Oman's Vinayak Shukla. The left-arm seamer reached three figures in 64 games, making him the fourth fastest to the milestone in the world and the quickest among pacers.
What Player Of the Match Sanju Samson Said
Player of the Match Sanju Samson said he was happy to have finally got some time in the middle and play some strokes ahead of the Super Fours. The keeper-batter didn't get an opportunity to bat in the games against the UAE and Pakistan as the targets set by them were chased down by India's top order.
On Friday, Samson, who came in at one-down, struck a 45-ball 56 and shared a 66-run stand with opener Abhishek Sharma.
"It was humid and hot out there. Working on my fitness on the last few weeks. We just got a new trainer and did the Bronco test. Good to see I got to spend some time in the middle. They (Oman) bowled really well. Have to give credit to Oman. Bowled well in the powerplay also, were swinging it upfront.
"I keep backing my strength to stay positive. Any contribution with the bat for your country, you have to take the positives," said Samson.
Oman Captain Jatinder Singh's Reaction
Losing captain Jatinder Singh said he was proud of his team and the way it executed its plans. He added: "I am extremely proud of the unit. The way they came up, they had their plans and executed them well. They were very much in the present. So proud of the way they have shown their character in the crunch situation.
"The hype of the tournament was there in the mind. We lack a little experience and exposure. This game was a blessing in disguise. We have a (T20) World Cup qualifier happening in Oman and the boys are ready."
While Oman bowed out of the tournament, India next take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Fours on Sunday, September 21.
(With PTI inputs)