India Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds OMA For 'Unbelievable Brand Of Cricket'

India vs Oman reactions, Asia Cup 2025: Player of the Match Sanju Samson, who hit a 45-ball 56, said he was happy to have finally got some time in the middle. Losing skipper Jatinder Singh stated he was proud of Oman and the way they executed their plans

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Oman reactions asia cup t20 2025 ind vs oma sanju samson suryakumar Yadav Jatinder singh
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, talks with Oman's Captain Jatinder Singh before the toss for their Asia Cup 2025 clash in Abu Dhabi. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Oman by 21 runs in their last Asia Cup 2025 Group A match

  • Suryakumar Yadav defended seamers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh's indifferent outings

  • IND to face Pakistan in Super Fours on September 21

India captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded his spirited opponents Oman for playing "an unbelievable brand of cricket" during Men In Blue's 21-run victory in their last Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025.

Oman gave India a run for their money while chasing their 189-run target, batting at 149 for 1 in the 18th over at one stage. They eventually ran out of steam before ending at 167 for four in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Asked about Oman's performance at the post-match presentation by former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, Suryakumar said: "Overall impressive. I feel, Oman played an unbelievable brand of cricket. I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni, former Mumbai wicketkeeper), there will be khadoosness (stubbornness). It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat."

Suryakumar also defended seamers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh's subdued outings, saying it would be too much to expect the duo to come out firing after warming the bench in the last two games.

"It's a little difficult when you're sitting and suddenly you come out and play. It's so humid here," said the India skipper, who demoted himself to number 11 in the batting order to give all playing members a batting stint in the middle.

Related Content
Related Content

Arshdeep, nevertheless, became the first India bowler to reach the 100-wicket landmark in men's T20 internationals with the wicket of Oman's Vinayak Shukla. The left-arm seamer reached three figures in 64 games, making him the fourth fastest to the milestone in the world and the quickest among pacers.

What Player Of the Match Sanju Samson Said

Player of the Match Sanju Samson said he was happy to have finally got some time in the middle and play some strokes ahead of the Super Fours. The keeper-batter didn't get an opportunity to bat in the games against the UAE and Pakistan as the targets set by them were chased down by India's top order.

On Friday, Samson, who came in at one-down, struck a 45-ball 56 and shared a 66-run stand with opener Abhishek Sharma.

"It was humid and hot out there. Working on my fitness on the last few weeks. We just got a new trainer and did the Bronco test. Good to see I got to spend some time in the middle. They (Oman) bowled really well. Have to give credit to Oman. Bowled well in the powerplay also, were swinging it upfront.

"I keep backing my strength to stay positive. Any contribution with the bat for your country, you have to take the positives," said Samson.

Oman Captain Jatinder Singh's Reaction

Losing captain Jatinder Singh said he was proud of his team and the way it executed its plans. He added: "I am extremely proud of the unit. The way they came up, they had their plans and executed them well. They were very much in the present. So proud of the way they have shown their character in the crunch situation.

"The hype of the tournament was there in the mind. We lack a little experience and exposure. This game was a blessing in disguise. We have a (T20) World Cup qualifier happening in Oman and the boys are ready."

While Oman bowed out of the tournament, India next take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Fours on Sunday, September 21.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs, Finish Group Stage With Perfect Record

  2. ‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

  3. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

  4. IND W Vs AUS W 3rd ODI Preview: India Chase Historic Series Win Against Australia

  5. Asia Cup: Fresh Trouble For Pakistan? ICC Reportedly Planning Disciplinary Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  3. Delhi Riots 2020: SC Adjourns Bail Hearing Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To September 22

  4. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  5. DUSU Election 2025: Vote Counting Begins, ABVP And NSUI In Tight Contest

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. Pak Army Chief Ordered Corps Commander At Funeral Of Those Killed At JeM Headquarters: JeM Commander

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged