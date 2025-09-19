India vs Oman T20I Live Cricket Score, Today's Asia Cup Match IND vs OMA live Updates: India National Cricket Team before a match. X | BCCI

India vs Oman T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 12th T20I at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, 19 September. With a Super 4 spot already sealed, India will use this clash as batting practice before their rematch with Pakistan, while Oman, struggling after two heavy defeats, face the uphill task of countering India’s depth in both batting and bowling. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill will look to set the tone at the top, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the middle order aim for valuable time in the middle. For Oman, the focus will be on showing fight with the bat and testing themselves against world-class opposition.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Sept 2025, 06:28:15 pm IST India vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Streaming Info The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 will be available to watch live on the SonyLIV app and website in India, while television coverage will be on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5. Fans preferring Hindi commentary can tune in to Sony Sports 3, while Sony Sports 4 will carry the match with Tamil and Telugu commentary.