India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

India eye batting practice before their Pakistan showdown
Oman’s batting woes continue after low totals in earlier games
First-ever T20I meeting between the two sides in Abu Dhabi
India face Oman in Match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. Get India Vs Oman Head-To-Head stats here.
With India already through to the Super Four, this fixture is largely a tune-up before their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. For Oman, it is another chance to test themselves against elite opposition after a difficult group campaign.
The Men in Blue will look at this contest as valuable batting practice, having chased down modest targets in their first two matches. Abhishek Sharma’s brisk starts, captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form, and the middle-order’s match readiness will be key areas of focus. Oman, meanwhile, have struggled for runs, failing to post a competitive total in their previous outings and will need a significant turnaround to challenge India’s attack.
India vs Oman T20I Head-To-Head Record
India and Oman have never played each other in a T20 International. However, the two faced off in an Emerging Asia Cup clash last year, where an India A side, led by Tilak Varma, comfortably defeated Oman by six wickets after restricting them to 140 for five.
Historically, Oman’s only victories against full-member nations both came against Ireland in 2016 and 2019, underlining the size of the challenge that awaits them in Abu Dhabi.
India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Match Prediction
India walk into this contest as overwhelming favourites. Google’s win predictor reflects the gulf between the sides, giving India a 99.5% chance of victory. With superior depth in both batting and bowling, Suryakumar Yadav’s men are expected to dominate proceedings, while Oman will be aiming for small individual positives against a top-tier opponent.
India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh.
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf