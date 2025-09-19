India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

The Men in Blue will look at this contest as valuable batting practice, having chased down modest targets in their first two matches. Abhishek Sharma’s brisk starts, captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form, and the middle-order’s match readiness will be key areas of focus. Oman, meanwhile, have struggled for runs, failing to post a competitive total in their previous outings and will need a significant turnaround to challenge India’s attack.