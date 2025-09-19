India Vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 12 On TV And Online

India face Oman in Match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 19. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online in IND

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 match 12
Oman, struggling with scores of 67 and 130, face a stern test against India’s spin-heavy attack in Abu Dhabi. Photo: X/BCCI
  • India, already through to the Super 4, will treat the Oman match as valuable batting practice ahead of the Pakistan rematch

  • Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav’s top-order rhythm remains the key focus for India’s management

  • Oman, struggling with scores of 67 and 130, face a stern test against India’s spin-heavy attack in Abu Dhabi

India will round off their group stage campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 with a clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Having already locked in their Super 4 spot, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will treat this fixture as a chance to get much-needed batting practice before their high-voltage rematch with Pakistan on Sunday. The game has little bearing on the points table, but India will look to fine-tune their approach at the crease after two straightforward chases earlier in the tournament.

For India, the biggest priority will be giving time in the middle to their batters. The top order, led by Abhishek Sharma’s quick starts and Shubman Gill’s solidity, will aim to capitalise against an inexperienced Omani attack. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and the middle-order trio of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube all need extended outings ahead of the busier phase, when India could play four matches in a week if they reach the final.

On the other side, Oman have had a difficult campaign so far, folding for 67 and 130 in their two defeats. No batter has crossed 30 in the tournament, underlining the gulf in quality between the two teams. Jatinder Singh’s men face the daunting task of handling a versatile Indian bowling unit, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy in particular likely to trouble them on Abu Dhabi’s surface. If Oman bat first, the match could be over quickly given their struggles.

India may use this opportunity to rotate a few players, with head coach Gautam Gambhir possibly resting Jasprit Bumrah or giving Arshdeep Singh some game time. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will be India’s only outing in Abu Dhabi during the competition, but the focus remains firmly on sharpening skills rather than chasing results. With a Super 4's meeting against Pakistan looming, the Oman clash is a low-pressure dress rehearsal for India’s batting core.

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When is the India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match 12 being played?

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match 12 will be played on Friday, 19 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is the India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match 12 being played?

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match 12 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Where to watch the India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match 12 live online?

The India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match 12 will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match 12 live broadcast?

The India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match 12 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf

