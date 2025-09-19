India Vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 12 On TV And Online

India will round off their group stage campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 with a clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Having already locked in their Super 4 spot, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will treat this fixture as a chance to get much-needed batting practice before their high-voltage rematch with Pakistan on Sunday. The game has little bearing on the points table, but India will look to fine-tune their approach at the crease after two straightforward chases earlier in the tournament.