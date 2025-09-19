India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

Clear skies in Abu Dhabi with hot 40°C daytime, no rain threat
Sheikh Zayed pitch offers runs early, spinners gain grip later
Balanced surface, both chasing and setting targets look viable
India face Oman in Match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday (September 19). With India already qualified for the Super Four, this fixture offers a chance for batters to spend time in the middle ahead of their Pakistan clash. Check the IND vs OMAN pitch report, weather update, and probable playing XIs here.
India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
Abu Dhabi weather is set to be hot and partly sunny through the evening. Daytime temperatures will hover around 40°C, though conditions are expected to feel less humid compared to earlier in the week. By night, temperatures will dip to around 28°C with clearer skies, though a layer of humidity may still test the players. There is no threat of rain disrupting proceedings.
India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Abu Dhabi Pitch Report
India will be playing their first match in Abu Dhabi, having completed their earlier fixtures in Dubai. The Sheikh Zayed surface traditionally offers a balanced contest, with some early help for stroke-makers thanks to good bounce and carry. However, the pitch gradually slows down, which often brings spinners into play.
Recent evidence suggests the pitch has plenty of runs on offer. In Thursday’s clash, Afghanistan piled up 170 runs with Mohammad Nabi smashing five sixes in a single over, yet Sri Lanka chased it down with comfort, showing both innings are equally favourable for batting.
Spinners relying on slower deliveries can be more effective here, unlike Noor Ahmad who struggled with pace on the ball and conceded 37 in three overs. Spotting the right line and length will be crucial for slow bowlers in Abu Dhabi.
India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
Oman Predicted XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi
India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf.