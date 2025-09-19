India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

India face Oman in Match 12 of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 19. Check the pitch report, weather update, and probable playing XIs here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Weather Forecast Pitch Report Predicted XIs
India face Oman in Match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday (September 19). Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Clear skies in Abu Dhabi with hot 40°C daytime, no rain threat

  • Sheikh Zayed pitch offers runs early, spinners gain grip later

  • Balanced surface, both chasing and setting targets look viable

India face Oman in Match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday (September 19). With India already qualified for the Super Four, this fixture offers a chance for batters to spend time in the middle ahead of their Pakistan clash. Check the IND vs OMAN pitch report, weather update, and probable playing XIs here.

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Abu Dhabi weather is set to be hot and partly sunny through the evening. Daytime temperatures will hover around 40°C, though conditions are expected to feel less humid compared to earlier in the week. By night, temperatures will dip to around 28°C with clearer skies, though a layer of humidity may still test the players. There is no threat of rain disrupting proceedings.

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

India will be playing their first match in Abu Dhabi, having completed their earlier fixtures in Dubai. The Sheikh Zayed surface traditionally offers a balanced contest, with some early help for stroke-makers thanks to good bounce and carry. However, the pitch gradually slows down, which often brings spinners into play.

Related Content
Related Content

Recent evidence suggests the pitch has plenty of runs on offer. In Thursday’s clash, Afghanistan piled up 170 runs with Mohammad Nabi smashing five sixes in a single over, yet Sri Lanka chased it down with comfort, showing both innings are equally favourable for batting.

Spinners relying on slower deliveries can be more effective here, unlike Noor Ahmad who struggled with pace on the ball and conceded 37 in three overs. Spotting the right line and length will be crucial for slow bowlers in Abu Dhabi.

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Oman Predicted XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup T20: Unhappy Rashid Khan Says He 'Expected Lot More' From Team

  2. 'No Handshake' Controversy: Andy Pycroft Was Told Four Minutes Before IND Vs PAK Toss - Report

  3. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Could Punish PCB After Andy Pycroft Row For Multiple Violations And Misconduct - Report

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin At Hong Kong Sixes: Spin Legend 'Thrilled' To Join Team India

  5. Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Jan Frylinck Scores 3rd Fastest Fifty As NAM Beat ZIM By 28 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  2. Day In Pics: September 18, 2025

  3. UK-Based NRI Accused of Orchestrating Murder of 71-Year-Old Indian American Woman in Ludhiana

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  5. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  3. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. DUSU Election 2025: Vote Counting Begins, ABVP And NSUI In Tight Contest

  2. Horoscope Today, September 19, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Pak Army Chief Ordered Corps Commander At Funeral Of Those Killed At JeM Headquarters: JeM Commander

  6. Brett James, Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter, Passes Away In Plane Crash

  7. India's 250th T20I Match: Asia Cup 2025 Milestone, Records And Legacy

  8. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam