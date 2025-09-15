India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

UAE beat Oman by 42 runs in Asia Cup Group A clash
Oman knocked out of contention
Pakistan, UAE in fray to join India at Super Fours
India have officially qualified for the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup, following United Arab Emirates' 42-run win over Oman in their Group A clash in Abu Dhabi on Monday (September 15, 2025).
India have four points from their two games while UAE and Pakistan, who face off on September 17, have two apiece. Oman are yet to open their account, on the other hand.
This means that only one side apart from India can reach four points from the group now, and since two teams qualify for the Super Fours stage from each group, India have sealed their berth.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led side first demolished UAE by nine wickets in their opener, then coasted to a seven-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India are a firm favourite to lift the trophy, and their advancement to the next stage was more a question of 'when', rather than 'if'.
As for who will join India from the group, Oman are out of contention after their defeat to the hosts, which leaves UAE and Pakistan. Salman Ali Agha's men and Muhammad Waseem's side will lock horns in a virtual knockout match in Dubai on September 17, and the winner will advance to the next round.
India Squad For Asia Cup 2025
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
The eight teams, featuring some of the best talent in world cricket, are vying for continental glory ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.