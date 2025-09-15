India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

Only one team out of Pakistan and UAE can reach four points from Group A apart from India now, and since two sides qualify for the Super Fours stage from each group, India have sealed their berth

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours
India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their Asia Cup 2025, Group A clash. Photo: AP
Summary
  • UAE beat Oman by 42 runs in Asia Cup Group A clash

  • Oman knocked out of contention

  • Pakistan, UAE in fray to join India at Super Fours

India have officially qualified for the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup, following United Arab Emirates' 42-run win over Oman in their Group A clash in Abu Dhabi on Monday (September 15, 2025).

India have four points from their two games while UAE and Pakistan, who face off on September 17, have two apiece. Oman are yet to open their account, on the other hand.

This means that only one side apart from India can reach four points from the group now, and since two teams qualify for the Super Fours stage from each group, India have sealed their berth.

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their Asia Cup 2025, Group A clash in Dubai. - AP
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: When Is Next IND Vs PAK Match?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side first demolished UAE by nine wickets in their opener, then coasted to a seven-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India are a firm favourite to lift the trophy, and their advancement to the next stage was more a question of 'when', rather than 'if'.

As for who will join India from the group, Oman are out of contention after their defeat to the hosts, which leaves UAE and Pakistan. Salman Ali Agha's men and Muhammad Waseem's side will lock horns in a virtual knockout match in Dubai on September 17, and the winner will advance to the next round.

India Squad For Asia Cup 2025

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

The eight teams, featuring some of the best talent in world cricket, are vying for continental glory ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Published At:
