India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: When Is Next IND Vs PAK Match?

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup 2025, group A match
Both teams expected to qualify for Super Fours
If so, they would lock horns again in Dubai on Sunday, September 21
India's comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dubai on Sunday (September 14, 2025) followed the pattern of recent results in the clashes between the two teams. The Men In Blue have now been unbeaten in the last seven face-offs (T20Is and one-day internationals) with their arch-rivals, with Pakistan last winning in September 2022 at the same venue as the most recent encounter.
The match was marred by calls of boycott in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, and controversy intensified after the Indian team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with their opponents at the toss or after the match.
Pakistan reacted by boycotting the post-match presentation ceremony and later complaining to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), followed by lodging a complaint with the International Cricket Council. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, holding him responsible for the fiasco.
"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is the current head of ACC, wrote on social media platform X.
When Is Next India Vs Pakistan Match?
Amid all this, the two teams are likely to face off again on the coming Sunday (September 21), which is when the top two sides of Group A lock horns in the Super Fours stage. India currently lead the group with four points from two games and are expected to finish on top.
Pakistan, despite their loss to the Gautam Gambhir-coached side, are highly likely to advance as the second-placed side from the group. They have two points currently and a win over hosts United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (September 17) would seal the deal for Salman Ali Agha and Co.
In such a scenario, another India vs Pakistan clash would be lined up at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sept 21 at 8pm IST. Once again, all eyes will be on the frosty interactions of the two teams and any shaking of hands seems out of question, unless the ACC or ICC intervenes in the matter.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
The eight teams, featuring some of the best talent in world cricket, are vying for continental glory ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.