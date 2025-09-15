India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: When Is Next IND Vs PAK Match?

India's comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dubai on Sunday (September 14, 2025) followed the pattern of recent results in the clashes between the two teams. The Men In Blue have now been unbeaten in the last seven face-offs (T20Is and one-day internationals) with their arch-rivals, with Pakistan last winning in September 2022 at the same venue as the most recent encounter.