Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Group Standings, Net Run Rate, And Other Key Details

The Asia Cup 2025 kicked off with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong group match in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on September 9. Six other teams are also in the fray: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Oman.

The five full members of the Asian Cricket Council -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka -- qualified automatically. UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong secured their spots by finishing in the top three of the ACC Premier Cup 2024. India are the defending champions.

This format for the 17th edition of the Asia Cup is Twenty20 International (T20I), and the eight teams have been divided into two groups of four.

Group A: India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup 2025 points table is updated after every match, recording team standings based on match results. Teams are awarded points for wins, and the two highest-ranked teams in each group after the first round qualify for the Super Four.

In the Super Four, teams play each other in a single round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the final, scheduled for September 28.

Net run rate acts as a tiebreaker if teams are level on points, making every run and wicket significant in the race to the final. The points table is the primary reference for progression and is refreshed after each official result.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

As of September 12, 2025, here is the points table for the Asia Cup 2025.

Group A - Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Position Team Match Won Lost Tied N/R Points NRR
1 India 1 1 0 0 0 2 10.483
2 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 0 46.67

Group B - Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Position Team Match Won Lost Tied N/R Points NRR
1 Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 4.7
2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.001
3 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.889

The Asia Cup 2025 was originally scheduled to be hosted by India. However, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in early 2025, which heightened political and security tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament was relocated to the UAE.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains the official host of the event, though.

