Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

The Asia Cup 2025 will showcase the best of Asian cricket with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan expected to headline the competition. Each team’s predicted XI highlights their balance of youth and experience, with India’s batting depth, Pakistan’s pace firepower, Sri Lanka’s tactical mastery, and Afghanistan’s spin strength standing out

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan Photo: X | ACBOfficials
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India’s balance makes them the frontrunners to defend their title.

  • Pakistan’s young squad adds unpredictability under new leadership.

  • Afghanistan’s spin attack could be the X-factor in UAE conditions

The countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 has begun, with the tournament set to light up the UAE from September 9 to 28. Eight teams will battle for continental glory in the T20 format, with all eyes on the traditional giants—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan—who are expected to dominate the tournament.

Here’s a look at their likely playing XIs as the competition gets underway.

Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction - BCCI
Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India – Defending Champions

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE. - Photo: X | Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2025: Format, Groups, And Fixtures Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan – New Captain, New Hope

Predicted XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan leverages their strong record in UAE T20Is with 76.92% win rate since 2016. - X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sri Lanka – Former Champions

Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Related Content
Related Content

Afghanistan – Spin-Powered Force

Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know - X | ACBOfficials
Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Predicted XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

  5. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Encounter In Kulgam’s Gudar Forest: Army Jawan Injured, Two Terrorists Trapped

  3. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

  4. Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  2. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Lavrov Says China, India and Russia Seek Stronger Partnership Amid Global Shifts

  5. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'