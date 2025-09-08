Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

India’s balance makes them the frontrunners to defend their title.
Pakistan’s young squad adds unpredictability under new leadership.
Afghanistan’s spin attack could be the X-factor in UAE conditions
The countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 has begun, with the tournament set to light up the UAE from September 9 to 28. Eight teams will battle for continental glory in the T20 format, with all eyes on the traditional giants—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan—who are expected to dominate the tournament.
Here’s a look at their likely playing XIs as the competition gets underway.
India – Defending Champions
Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan – New Captain, New Hope
Predicted XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka – Former Champions
Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Afghanistan – Spin-Powered Force
Predicted XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi