Bangladesh At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Bangladesh will be led by experienced captain Litton Das in the Asia Cup 2025
Bangladesh haven't won a single title of the continental tournament
Bangladesh arrive at the Asia Cup 2025 with renewed purpose, eager to shed their tag of underdogs and prove themselves on the big stage. The Litton Das-led side carries a mix of youth and experience, with fresh faces complementing the seasoned core that has defined Bangladesh cricket in recent years.
For the Tigers, this tournament isn’t just about competing, it’s about building momentum towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With a squad packed with fearless batters, crafty bowlers, and reliable finishers, Bangladesh see the Asia Cup as their chance to finally turn potential into silverware.
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025: Captain And Leadership
Bangladesh enters the Asia Cup 2025 under the steady leadership of Litton Das, who will don the captain’s armband once again, a role he's held in recent T20 assignments. As a seasoned wicketkeeper-batter, his ability to marshal the field and anchor the batting provides a stabilizing presence in high-pressure matches.
Notably, the squad also welcomes back Quazi Nurul Hasan (Sohan), a wicketkeeper-batter making his return after nearly three years, adding depth and experience behind the stumps.
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025: History So Far
Bangladesh’s journey in the Asia Cup hasn’t been laden with trophies, but it’s rich with moments of growth and character. Over the years, Bangladesh has often played the underdog role, punching above its weight to stun stronger opponents. Batting stalwarts like Shakib, Tamim, and Mushfiqur have delivered standout performances, including unforgettable knocks that lifted the team in crucial matches.
The current crop blends emerging talent with seasoned campaigners. Many players have cut their teeth in white-ball formats and ICC events, steadily building the team’s reputation as one that excels in modern T20 cricket dynamics.
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025: Key Players To Watch Out For
Towhid Hridoy: A dynamic middle-order batter, Hridoy burst onto the scene with a remarkable 92 on his ODI debut and has since continued to shine in T20s. With a fearless approach and an ability to accelerate the scoring rate, he offers a promising blend of flair and maturity, perfect for shifting momentum in tight T20 games.
Mustafizur Rahman: Affectionately dubbed "The Fizz," Mustafizur is one of T20 cricket’s most effective death-over specialists. He made headlines in May 2025 by becoming the first bowler to deliver 300 dot balls in T20 internationals in death overs. His sharp cutters, control, and variations make him a game-changer in crunch moments.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib: A rising pace-bowling prospect, Tanzim made his ODI debut in the 2023 Asia Cup and went on to impress in the T20 World Cup with economical spells; he returned excellent figures like 4-2-7-4 and was one of the tournament’s top wicket-takers with an economy of 6.20. His knack for restricting runs can be invaluable on UAE pitches.
Nurul Hasan (Sohan): Returning after a long gap, Nurul brings versatility as a wicketkeeper-batsman who can anchor innings when needed. His dual role adds depth to both batting and keeping options and offers strategic flexibility, especially if he finds rhythm early in the competition.
Fixtures – Bangladesh in Group B (Asia Cup 2025, UAE)
September 11 – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
September 13 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
September 16 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025: Squad
Litton Das (C, WK), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Streaming Info
Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.