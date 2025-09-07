Sri Lanka At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka At Asia Cup 2025 Preview
Sri Lanka At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Sri Lanka will be led by experienced captain Charith Asalanka in the Asia Cup 2025

  • Catch the preview, schedules and fixtures, tournament history, squads details

  • Sri Lanka are five time champions of the continental tournament

Sri Lanka head into the Asia Cup 2025 as defending T20I champions, having won the last edition of the tournament played in this format back in 2022.

The Charith Asalanka-led unit is a balanced squad, combining explosive batters, versatile all-rounders, and a potent bowling attack. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, this Asia Cup is both a title defence and a testing ground for Sri Lanka’s next phase in T20 cricket.

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025: Captain And Leadership

Charith Asalanka will lead the Sri Lankan side in the Asia Cup 2025. A composed left-hander with a reputation for performing in pressure situations, Asalanka’s leadership adds stability to a team that thrives on fearless cricket.

He is well-supported by experienced campaigners such as Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka, who bring both tactical inputs and valuable big-match experience. The return of Wanindu Hasaranga also strengthens leadership within the bowling group, given his stature as one of the premier spinners in world cricket.

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025: History So Far

The Asia Cup has always been a significant tournament for Sri Lanka. They are five-time champions (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, and 2014 in ODIs, plus 2022 in T20Is).

Their 2022 triumph in the UAE saw them outclass Pakistan in the final, showcasing their ability to rise on big occasions. Though India won the 2023 ODI edition, Sri Lanka’s T20 record remains formidable, making them a dangerous side whenever the event returns to the shortest format.

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025: Key Players to Watch Out For

Pathum Nissanka: Sri Lanka’s in-form opener is the backbone of their batting. With over 1,850 runs at an average above 30, Nissanka provides stability and consistency at the top. His recent form in both ODIs and T20Is makes him the player to watch.

Kusal Mendis: The senior pro, now with over 2,000 T20I runs, remains crucial for setting the tempo in the powerplay. His ability to dominate fast bowlers early on can set the tone for Sri Lanka’s innings.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Back in the squad after injury setbacks, Hasaranga’s leg-spin is a major weapon. With 131 wickets at an average of 15.31, he is not just a bowler but a game-changer in the middle overs. His all-round ability also provides depth.

Matheesa Pathirana: The Chennai Super Kings speedster leads the pace attack. With 30 wickets in 19 matches at an average of just over 16, Pathirana’s yorkers and variations make him a key figure on UAE pitches.

Fixtures – Sri Lanka in Group B (Asia Cup 2025, UAE)

  • September 13 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

  • September 15 – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

  • September 18 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan,  Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025: Squads

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Streaming Info

Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.

