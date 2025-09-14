India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players ‘Shaken’ By IND Vs PAK Boycott Calls, Gambhir Steps In: Report

Gautam Gambhir reportedly had to step in after Team India players were nervous due to the intense calls for boycott of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on September 14

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Shaken By IND Vs PAK Boycott Gautam Gambhir
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and India's Shubman Gill greets each other during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match scheduled for September 14 at Dubai

  • Players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, shaken by boycott calls

  • Gautam Gambhir met with the players and advised players to stay focused

The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14, has led to boycott calls following the Pahalgam terror attack. According to a Times of India report, the Indian cricketers, including captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, have been left ‘shaken’ by the intensity of social media campaigns calling on fans to boycott the match.

The younger squad members of Team India, who are frequent users of social media, have been uneasy about the negative off-field chatter ahead of what should have been a high-stakes clash between two cricketing rivals.

In response, the players reportedly met with head coach Gautam Gambhir and support staff on Saturday, September 13, to manage pressure and clarify their mindset ahead of the India versus Pakistan match.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate represented the team at the pre-match press conference instead of Gambhir or the captain, which would have been customary. The move is likely to protect the players from any negative discourse ahead of the match.

Related Content
Related Content

“Yes, I think they will (carry emotions onto the field)… It is a very sensitive issue,” ten Doeschate said. “I have no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public.”

Ten Doeschate also conveyed Gambhir’s message “to not focus on things not in your control”, and reiterated the team’s principle: “You separate sports and politics.”

The April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack – attributed to Pakistan-sponsored militants – provoked strong anti-Pakistan sentiment nationwide and reignited calls to sever cricketing ties. Subsequently, India launched Operation Sindoor, heightening the political and emotional stakes behind the upcoming fixture.

Protests and social media movements calling for the India vs Pakistan match to be scrapped have gained traction, with #BoycottINDvPAK and #BoycottAsiaCup trending among citizens. Victims’ families and opposition parties also voiced support for these boycott calls.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast and live-streamed?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

The eight teams, featuring some of the best talent in world cricket, are vying for continental glory ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Renuka Singh Likely To Start Ahead Of Arundhati Reddy

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players ‘Shaken’ By IND Vs PAK Boycott Calls, Gambhir Steps In: Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

  5. India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  4. Uddhav Thackeray Calls for ‘Sindoor’ Protests Against India–Pakistan Asia Cup Match

  5. Assam CM Thanks PM Modi for Honouring Bhupen Hazarika, Healing Old Grievances

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  2. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  3. Trump Urges NATO to Impose Tariffs on China, Stop Russian Oil to End Ukraine War

  4. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  5. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions