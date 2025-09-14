India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and India's Shubman Gill greets each other during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and India's Shubman Gill greets each other during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair