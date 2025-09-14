India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match scheduled for September 14 at Dubai
Players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, shaken by boycott calls
Gautam Gambhir met with the players and advised players to stay focused
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14, has led to boycott calls following the Pahalgam terror attack. According to a Times of India report, the Indian cricketers, including captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, have been left ‘shaken’ by the intensity of social media campaigns calling on fans to boycott the match.
The younger squad members of Team India, who are frequent users of social media, have been uneasy about the negative off-field chatter ahead of what should have been a high-stakes clash between two cricketing rivals.
In response, the players reportedly met with head coach Gautam Gambhir and support staff on Saturday, September 13, to manage pressure and clarify their mindset ahead of the India versus Pakistan match.
Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate represented the team at the pre-match press conference instead of Gambhir or the captain, which would have been customary. The move is likely to protect the players from any negative discourse ahead of the match.
“Yes, I think they will (carry emotions onto the field)… It is a very sensitive issue,” ten Doeschate said. “I have no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public.”
Ten Doeschate also conveyed Gambhir’s message “to not focus on things not in your control”, and reiterated the team’s principle: “You separate sports and politics.”
The April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack – attributed to Pakistan-sponsored militants – provoked strong anti-Pakistan sentiment nationwide and reignited calls to sever cricketing ties. Subsequently, India launched Operation Sindoor, heightening the political and emotional stakes behind the upcoming fixture.
Protests and social media movements calling for the India vs Pakistan match to be scrapped have gained traction, with #BoycottINDvPAK and #BoycottAsiaCup trending among citizens. Victims’ families and opposition parties also voiced support for these boycott calls.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be played?
The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast and live-streamed?
The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
The eight teams, featuring some of the best talent in world cricket, are vying for continental glory ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.