India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Said What Ahead Of Controversial IND Vs PAK Clash?

The upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 cricket match in Dubai, scheduled for Sunday, September 14, has ignited widespread controversy following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 tourists. The scheduling of the match has sparked calls for a boycott from figures across sport, politics, and civil society.
Several former Indian cricketers advocate for boycotting the contest, citing national sentiment. Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh called for suspending India-Pakistan cricket ties until diplomatic relations improve, saying, "Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel till the time relations between the two countries do not improve, cricket and business should not be there as well."
India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighted the Indian players' mindset. "Once we are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket," Kotak explained. "I do not think they consider anything beyond playing cricket, which is our focus."
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly voiced support for the match, noting India-Pakistan cricket always depended on government permission. He told NDTV, "India-Pakistan cricket has always depended on government permission. If the government allows the game to happen, it will happen. I have said earlier also that terrorism should stop. As I said, if the government allows, the match should go on."
Kapil Pandey, coach of India’s star bowler Kuldeep Yadav, highlighted the unity of the Indian squad ahead of the high-pressure match. “Our government gave a befitting reply to the things done by Pakistan here. We all remained united in that difficult situation, and the same is the condition of our team right now,” he said. “Our team will play together, and we will win this match against Pakistan.”
Victims, Opposition Slam India Vs Pakistan Match
Aishanya Dwivedi, the widow of Pahalgam attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, urged the public not to participate. "Do not go to watch this and do not switch on your TV for this," she told ANI. She accused the BCCI of "a lack of sentiment" towards the "26 affected families".
Opposition parties have criticised the government for permitting the India versus Pakistan match. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray condemned what he called "the business of patriotism".
"How can war and cricket be at the same time?" Thackeray said. "They are going to play the match tomorrow also because they want all the money they will get from that match." He vowed women party workers would send sindoor from their homes in symbolic protest.
India Vs Pakistan: On-Field Aggression
In the pre-match press conference, Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav declared aggression would remain part of the game but must stay within limits. Agha stated, "Aggression is always there on the field. Without aggression, you cannot play the sport."
Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, however, cautioned against excessive fan reactions. "If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans," he said.
The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Stadium, as part of the Asia Cup 2025 Group A stage. The teams could meet multiple times during this Asia Cup, including potential clashes in the Super 4s and the final if both progress. Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match in India, with live streaming available on Sony LIV from 8:00 PM IST.