India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

India face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14, amid intense calls for boycott of the match after Operation Sindoor

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Sitanshu Kotak Says Team Focused On Playing Cricket
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrate the wicket of United Arab Emirates's Rahul Chopra during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
  • India face Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 14

  • Sitanshu Kotak highlighted Team India's focus on cricket despite tensions

  • Calls for boycott of India vs Pakistan match after recent terror attack

India will face Pakistan in a highly anticipated and controversial clash at the Asia Cup 2025 scheduled for Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the fixture, Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak downplayed the intense emotions surrounding the match, stating the Men in Blue are only focused on cricket. This fixture takes place amid rising external pressure and boycott calls following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent 'Operation Sindoor'.

Kotak clearly stated the squad's outlook ahead of the India vs Pakistan match. "Once we are here to play, we are focused on playing cricket," he said. "I personally don’t think there is anything on my mind apart from playing cricket. That is what we are focusing on."

This statement addresses mounting pressure from former Indian cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh and Manoj Tiwary to boycott the upcoming match against Pakistan. Kotak further explained the team’s position by adding, “I think for players and us, once the BCCI says and they are aligned with the government, we are here to prepare and play.”

Kotak also emphasised the India-Pakistan rivalry, stating, “It will be a competitive game. India versus Pakistan is always competitive, so we would rather focus on that.”

India Vs Pakistan: Asia Cup 2025 Form

India started their campaign with a decisive nine-wicket victory over UAE. The team featured a near-full-strength playing XI, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side for the match. Kuldeep Yadav dismantled UAE's batting, restricting them to just 57 runs, with Shivam Dube providing match-winning support with his bowling spell.

Pakistan, led by captain Salman Ali Agha, carry momentum into the match after recent wins against Afghanistan and UAE in a tri-series held in Sharjah.

Key players for India include Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav, alongside veteran bowlers Bumrah and Kuldeep. For Pakistan, Mohammad Haris has shown strong form in the middle order, and spin options like Mohammad Nawaz are expected to be influential.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Key Details

Streaming and broadcasting arrangements are confirmed for the match, despite calls for a boycott. Sony LIV and the Sony Sports network will cover the India vs Pakistan encounter for viewers in India. Internationally, various platforms and regional broadcasters have secured rights to broadcast the game globally. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

Local weather forecasts typical UAE heat during the day, with conditions expected to cool in the evening. This cooling trend will introduce dew, a factor that could influence the toss decision.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk).

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Published At:
