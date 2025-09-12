India vs Pakistan: Marquee Clash To Go Ahead As 'BCCI Following Government'

The two teams will clash for the first time since the escalation of the border conflict in May when India launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan after 26 tourists were killed in a dastardly attack in Pahalgam

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
India vs Pakistan: Marquee Clash To Go Ahead As BCCI Following Government
Captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) with coach Gautam Gambhir at a training session Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has said that BCCI is following government directive for the India vs Pakistan clash

  • Sports ministry recently stated that while there will be no India vs Pakistan bilateral matches, the two sides would play in multi-nation tournaments

  • India and Pakistan are scheduled to play in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday amid boycott calls

India vs Pakistan at the 2025 Asia Cup takes place on Sunday, Septmber 14 and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is strictly adhering to the government's stance. Boycott calls have increased on social media ahead of the marquee clash with users also raising of demands of India not engaging with Pakistan on the field. However, as of now the match seems to be on track and Dhumal's statement has further shown the BCCI's green light for the clash.

The two teams will clash for the first time since the escalation of the border conflict in May when India launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan after 26 tourists were killed in a dastardly attack in Pahalgam.

India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: The Mystery Behind Why Arch-Rivals Have Never Met In Final - Photo: X | BCCI
India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: The Mystery Behind Why Arch-Rivals Have Never Met In Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The government has made it very clear that we will not play bilaterals and only feature against Pakistan in multilateral tournaments. We are only following the government's advice," Dhumal said on Friday during a joint interaction with reporters at the Playcom Business of Sports Conclave.

The government recently announced a policy stating India will not engage in any bilateral sporting contest with Pakistan. However, it added that Indian teams across sports will continue to face the neighbours in multilateral tournaments such as the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also advocated that India should not be playing Pakistan until relations between the two countries improve.

"Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel that until the relations between the two countries improve, cricket and business should not be there as well.” Harbhajan told media during a Society magazine event. “But then, that is my thought. If the government says the match can happen, it should happen, but the relations between the two countries should be better," he added.

Harbhajan was a member of the India Champions team that boycotted their match against Pakistan Champions in the recently-held World Championship of Legends.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
