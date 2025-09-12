India vs Pakistan at the 2025 Asia Cup takes place on Sunday, Septmber 14 and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is strictly adhering to the government's stance. Boycott calls have increased on social media ahead of the marquee clash with users also raising of demands of India not engaging with Pakistan on the field. However, as of now the match seems to be on track and Dhumal's statement has further shown the BCCI's green light for the clash.