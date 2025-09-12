Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Opposes IND Vs PAK Match, Calls For Improved Relations First

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 encounter sparks debate as Harbhajan Singh urges focus on national interest, calling for improved ties before sporting contests resume

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Opposes IND Vs PAK Match, Calls For Improved Relations First
Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Opposes IND Vs PAK Match, Calls For Improved Relations First
  • Asia Cup 2025’s India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai

  • Harbhajan Singh believes sporting and business ties should pause until relations between the two nations improve

  • During the World Championship of Legends earlier this year, the India Champions team chose not to play against Pakistan

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 finally started on September 9, featuring eight teams competing against each other. The teams have been divided into two groups, with India and Pakistan alotted the same group. The two arch-rivals are set to play against each other on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Both teams have started their tournament with a win in their first games. However, speculation arose about the clash being cancelled amid the ongoing political turmoil between the two nations. Following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier in 2025, India launched “Operation Sindoor” to deliver justice to the victims. Many in India believe that until there’s meaningful improvement, sports ties should be considered carefully. Even former legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh thinks the same, hinting that the IND vs PAK clash should not happen unless relations improve.

India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during their Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match. - File
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rivalry: Head To Head Record In Continental Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Harbhajan Singh On IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Harbhajan Singh has long been outspoken, but ahead of the upcoming match, he put his cards on the table. He believes that India-Pakistan cricket (and even trade) should pause until diplomatic relations between the two countries show real improvement.

"Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel that until the relations between the two countries improve, cricket and business should not be there as well.” Harbhajan told media during a Society magazine event. “But then, that is my thought. If the government says the match can happen, it should happen, but the relations between the two countries should be better," he added.

India vs Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2022. - Photo: X | BCCI
India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: Block Live Telecast Of Match, Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Harbhajan’s Past Of Taking Similar Stands

This isn’t the first time Harbhajan has spoken out when politics and cricket collide. After the Pahalgam attack, for instance, during the World Championship of Legends tournament, the Indian side refused to play Pakistan. Harbhajan and other players made it clear that in light of heightened tensions, certain matches felt wrong.

"We were playing the World Championship of Legends, but we did not play that match against Pakistan." Harbhajan said during the same event. He has also earlier said things like “cricket is a very small matter compared to the nation and its soldiers” when discussing the idea of playing with Pakistan while lives are at stake.

