Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

Pakistan secured a 93-run victory over Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 opener, driven by Mohammad Haris's career-best 66 runs in Dubai

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Oman's Shah Faisal during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Summary
  • Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup 2025 Match 5

  • Mohammad Haris scored a commanding 66, his highest T20 score

  • Oman collapsed from 41 for 2 to 67 all out

  • Aamir Kaleem took 3 wickets for 31 runs for Oman

  • Pakistan face India next on Sunday

Pakistan started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign emphatically in Dubai on Friday, September 12, defeating Oman by 93 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. Mohammad Haris scored a commanding 66 runs off 43 balls, powering Pakistan's T20 cricket team. Oman's batting line-up crumbled during their chase, eventually being bundled out for just 67 in 16.4 overs. Pakistan now prepare for a high-profile fixture against India on Sunday, September 14, at the same venue.

Haris Masterclass Propels Pakistan

Pakistan chose to bat first and posted 160 for seven. Haris struck seven fours and three sixes, reaching his half-century off 32 balls. His 66 runs marked his highest T20 score, a performance surpassing his previous best of 15 against Afghanistan in the preceding tri-series.

He had crossed the 20-run mark in T20s for the first time in 12 innings, with his best in 11 innings prior being 15. Earlier in June, he scored 107 not out against Bangladesh in Lahore. Opener Shahibzada Farhan contributed 29 runs; he and Haris built an 85-run partnership from 64 balls.

Kaleem's Best Figures Amidst Pakistan's Charge

Oman's left-arm spinner Aamir Kaleem took crucial wickets. Saim Ayub fell for a 'golden duck', as did skipper Salman Agha, with Kaleem taking both wickets. Kaleem also bowled Haris in the 13th over, finishing with three for 31 from four overs – his career-best figures against a full ICC member.

Fakhar Zaman hit 23 not out off 16 balls, and Mohammad Nawaz scored 19 from 10 balls, helping Pakistan pass 150. Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 56 runs in seven overs.

Oman's chase never gathered momentum. Hammad Mirza top-scored for Oman with 27 runs off 23 balls. Oman's innings saw a dramatic collapse from 41 for two to 51 for nine, as the team lost seven wickets for just 10 runs across 34 deliveries.

The innings concluded in the 17th over, with the last pair adding 16 runs. Pakistan's spinners Saim Ayub and Suyiyan Muqeem, alongside medium pacer Faheem Ashraf, shared six wickets across seven overs during the rout.

(With AP Inputs)

