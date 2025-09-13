Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Oman's Shah Faisal during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Oman's Shah Faisal during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair