Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Saim Ayub Out For Golden Duck, Tanvir's Bold Bumrah Claim Faces Early Test

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for 0 in the Asia Cup 2025 opener against Oman, raising questions on former cricketer Tanvir Ahmed’s prediction that Ayub would hit Jasprit Bumrah for six sixes

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Saim Ayub Out For Golden Duck, Tanvirs Bold Bumrah Claim
Saim Ayub, with 6 ducks in 42 T20Is, has become Pakistan’s active cricketer with the most ducks in T20Is. Photo: X/SaimAyub7
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Saim Ayub dismissed for a golden duck in Pakistan’s Asia Cup opener against Oman

  • Former Pakistan player Tanvir Ahmed predicted Ayub would hit Jasprit Bumrah for six sixes in this tournament

  • Ayub, with 6 ducks in 42 T20Is, has become Pakistan’s active cricketer with the most ducks in the format

In the 4th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan’s promising left-handed opener Saim Ayub was out for a golden duck against Oman. This unexpected early dismissal casts a shadow on the audacious claims made by former Pakistan all-rounder Tanvir Ahmed, who predicted that Ayub would hit India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for six sixes in the tournament.

The Dismissal: How Ayub Got Out

Ayub’s innings lasted just one ball. Facing Shah Faisal, Ayub tried an ambitious sit-down pick-up shot but missed completely. The ball, a fuller, straighter delivery, kept low and struck him on the back leg in front of the stumps. The umpire raised his finger immediately for LBW.

After a brief discussion with his opening partner Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan took the review. Ball tracking showed the ball crashing into the middle stump, confirming the decision. Ayub’s attempt to challenge the call was unsuccessful, forcing Pakistan to lose their first wicket with just 4 runs on the board.

Ayub’s Struggle

Saim Ayub, in his short T20I career spanning just 42 matches so far, has already recorded 6 ducks. For a young batter still establishing himself, this number of ducks is significant and highlights his struggle for consistency at the international level. Among Pakistan’s players with the most ducks in T20Is, Ayub is tied with experienced pacer Umar Gul, while Umar Akmal leads the chart. Here’s a list of players with the most ducks for Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

Most Ducks For Pakistan In T20Is

Umar Akmal – 84 matches, 10 ducks

Shahid Afridi – 98 matches, 8 ducks

Kamran Akmal – 58 matches, 7 ducks

Mohammad Hafeez – 119 matches, 7 ducks

Umar Gul – 60 matches, 6 ducks

Saim Ayub – 42 matches, 6 ducks*

Ayub, with 6 ducks in 42 T20Is, has become Pakistan’s active cricketer with the most ducks in the format.

Tanvir Ahmed’s Audacious Prediction

Before this Asia Cup match, former Pakistan all-rounder Tanvir Ahmed made headlines with a daring prediction: "I think Saim Ayub will hit Jasprit Bumrah for six sixes in this Asia Cup," Ahmed said.

This statement has divided fans and pundits, given Jasprit Bumrah’s reputation as one of the world’s finest fast bowlers.

Looking Ahead: India vs Pakistan

With India set to take on Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, all eyes will be on whether Ayub can bounce back from this rough start. It will surely be exciting to see how many sixes the young batter manages when facing Jasprit Bumrah in the high-stakes encounter at Dubai.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
