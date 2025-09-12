IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Begins Mind Games, Brands Mohammad Nawaz No. 1 Spinner

India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 encounter on Sunday in Dubai
PAK open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a game against Oman
PAK coach Hesson has claimed that Nawaz is the no. 1 spinner in the world
Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has started mind games already ahead of the crunch clash on Sunday against India in the Asia Cup 2025. Speaking to the press on the eve of Pakistan's clash against Oman in Dubai, the Kiwi coach made a stirring remark, branding left-armer Mohammad Nawaz as the world's best spinner.
Nawaz, who recently got a five-for against Afghanistan in the tri-nation T20 final at Sharjah will headline Pakistan's slow bowling alongside wrist spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.
Hesson's intention was clearly to lift the morale of Pakistan team but the statement also carries an air of psychological mindgame in e build-up to the much-awaited IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, September 14.
The Men In Green boast an array of spinners, including Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed whereas Team India have their own troika of spinners in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
Since coming back into the T20I fold in July, Nawaz has thrived under Hesson's coaching. The left-arm spinner has picked up 20 wickets in 11 games including a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the recently concluded tri-series final in Sharjah.
"I guess the beauty of our side is we've got five spinners. We've got Mohamed Nawaz, who's the best spin bowler in the world at the moment, and he's been ranked that way over the last six months since he's come back on the side," Hesson told the press when asked if Sunday's match would be decided by the battle of the spinners.
The Kiwi also said that Pakistan have depth in bowling and batting and will decide on their combinations based on the conditions in Dubai. The ex-RCB coach also spoke on Saim Ayub's ability, rating him amongst the top 10 in the world.
"And obviously, we have Abrar and Sufiyan. Saim Ayub is now in the top 10 all-rounders in the world," he said.
"And Salman Ali Agha has hardly bowled, and he's also the Test spinner for Pakistan. So, you know, we've got a lot of spin bowling options, if we think conditions suit that," he added.
Hesson's claims though are slightly farfetched. While Nawaz is ranked 30th in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in the format since his return to international cricket. Sufiyan Muqeem is the highest-ranked bowler at 15 wheras India's Varun Chakravarthy is ranked among the top three.
India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first time since Operation Sindoor. Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha have both stated that players from both sides won't let go of aggression when these two sides meet in Dubai on Sunday.