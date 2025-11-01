Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: PAK Level Series After Nine Wicket Win In Lahore
Babar Azam broke Rohit Sharma’s record for most runs in men’s Twenty20s as Pakistan hammered South Africa by nine wickets and leveled their series on Friday. Saim Ayub returned to form with a belligerent unbeaten 71 off 38 balls as Pakistan raced to 112-1 in just 13.1 overs after bowling out South Africa for 110. Fast bowlers Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf shared seven wickets. The third and deciding T20 is on Saturday. Ayub had a horror Asia Cup where he had four ducks and struggled again on Tuesday when he was dropped on zero before South Africa romped to a 55-run win. But Pakistan persisted with the left-handed opener who finally showed his brilliant power-hitting by smashing his fifth T20 half-century with five sixes and six boundaries. Ayub hit the winning runs with his last six off Ferreira over wide mid-on.
