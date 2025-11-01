Cricket

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: PAK Level Series After Nine Wicket Win In Lahore

Babar Azam broke Rohit Sharma’s record for most runs in men’s Twenty20s as Pakistan hammered South Africa by nine wickets and leveled their series on Friday. Saim Ayub returned to form with a belligerent unbeaten 71 off 38 balls as Pakistan raced to 112-1 in just 13.1 overs after bowling out South Africa for 110. Fast bowlers Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf shared seven wickets. The third and deciding T20 is on Saturday. Ayub had a horror Asia Cup where he had four ducks and struggled again on Tuesday when he was dropped on zero before South Africa romped to a 55-run win. But Pakistan persisted with the left-handed opener who finally showed his brilliant power-hitting by smashing his fifth T20 half-century with five sixes and six boundaries. Ayub hit the winning runs with his last six off Ferreira over wide mid-on.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd T20I
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, left, and Babar Azam, second left, shake hand with South African players on the end of the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
1/9
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I
Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
PAK vs SA 2nd T20I
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, right, is congratulated by Babar Azam after his fifty during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
SA vs PAK 2nd T20I
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Pakistan South Africa Cricket
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
South Africa Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf bowls during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Pakistan vs South Africa T20 Cricket Match
South Africa's Ottneil Baartman, right, plays a shot as Pakistan's Usman Khan watches during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
South Africa vs Pakistan T20 Cricket Match
Pakistan's Salman Mirza bowls during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Pakistan Vs South Africa
South Africa's Dewald Bravis, front, follows the ball after hitting a six as Pakistan's Usman Khan, left, and Salman Ali Agha watch during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
South Africa vs Pakistan
Pakistan's Naseem Shah bowls during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: US Field First; Bhurtel-Sharki Look Steady|NEP 50/1 (10.1)

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Kiwis Steady In Pursuit Of 223-Run Target | NZ 100/3 (17)

  3. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide IND-W Vs SA-W Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  2. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  3. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

  4. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  5. Day In Pics: October 31 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  4. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  5. Putin Orders Safe Access for Foreign Media to Encircled Ukrainian Troop Zones

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  3. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  4. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  5. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai; Here's The Reason

  7. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  8. Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Slams NDA’s ‘26-Second’ Bihar Manifesto Launch