India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Pahalgam Attack Victim’s Widow Slams BCCI, Asks People To ‘Not Switch On TV’

Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, called for a boycott of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, condemning the BCCI's stance

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India's players and United Arab Emirates players stand for their national anthem during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Summary
  • India face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 14

  • Pahalgam terror attack victim's widow Aishanya Dwivedi called for a boycott of the match

  • Dwivedi criticises BCCI and cricketers for insensitivity towards the Pahalgam victims

Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of Shubham Dwivedi – one of the 26 victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack – has urged fans to boycott the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 cricket match, scheduled for Sunday, September 14, at Dubai International Stadium. She criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India cricketers for their stance, questioning their patriotism.

Dwivedi called for a boycott of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, imploring fans to "not go to watch" the fixture and "not switch on your TV for this." Her husband, Shubham Dwivedi, died in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, resulting in India's military response titled 'Operation Sindoor'.

She accused the BCCI of insensitivity towards victims' families. Dwivedi stated unequivocally, "BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan. I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families."

She also reproached cricketers for their silence, questioning their nationalism. "What are our cricketers doing? Cricketers are said to be nationalists. It is viewed as our national game. Except for one-two cricket players, nobody offered to support boycotting the match against Pakistan," she said. "BCCI cannot compel them to play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country. Yet, they refuse to do so."

The Indian government has made its policy clear: teams will compete against Pakistan in multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup, even though bilateral ties remain severed.

Pahalgam Widow Questions India Vs Pakistan Revenue

Dwivedi questioned the India vs Pakistan match's revenue utilisation, posing a direct question to commercial stakeholders. "I would like to ask the sponsors and broadcasters if their nationality for those 26 families is finished? What will the revenue from the match be used for?" she asked.

"Pakistan will use this just for terrorism. That is a terrorist nation. You will provide them with revenue and prepare them to attack us once again. I cannot understand this."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed an urgent plea for an interim stay on the India vs Pakistan game. Opposition parties and victim families have both called for cancelling or boycotting the fixture, as have former Indian players such as Harbhajan Singh. Broadcasters, sponsors, and the BCCI face public scrutiny over the match's public perception.

Before this contentious match, the Men in Blue secured an emphatic nine-wicket win over UAE, bowling them out for 57 in 13.1 overs and chasing the target in only 4.3 overs – an opening display that established high expectations from the Indian team.

Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak minimised the intense emotions surrounding the India-Pakistan match, stating the Men in Blue focus solely on cricket. "Once we are here to play, we are focused on playing cricket," he said.

Published At:
