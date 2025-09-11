India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

Supreme Court refused to hear an urgent plea seeking the halt of the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025 scheduled for September 14, questioning the urgency of the matter

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrate the wicket of United Arab Emirates's Rahul Chopra during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Summary
  • Supreme Court dismissed a plea to cancel the India vs Pakistan cricket match

  • The Asia Cup 2025 match is scheduled for September 14 at Dubai

  • Justices questioned the urgency of the petition regarding national sentiments

  • Petitioners cited national dignity concerns post-Pahalgam terror attack

The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 11, declined an urgent request to cancel the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 cricket match. India and Pakistan are scheduled to play on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as part of the Asia Cup 2025 Group A games. Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi heard the matter after a lawyer sought immediate consideration.

Bench Questions Urgency From Petitioners

The Supreme Court bench questioned the immediate need to hear the matter. "What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done?" the bench observed. The lawyer explained that the match, set for Sunday, would render the petition 'infructuous' if not heard promptly. The bench responded, "Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. Match should go on."

Four law students, led by Urvashi Jain, lodged the petition. They argued that holding a cricket match against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor' sends a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.

The plea submitted, "Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic)."

The petitioners added, "It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of nation and security of citizens come before entertainment." They further asserted that the match was "detrimental to the national interests" and the morale of the armed forces and the nation as a whole.

Several former Indian players, including Harbhajan Singh and Manoj Tiwary, have called for the Indian players to boycott the match against Pakistan. However, with permission from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, India will go ahead with the match against Pakistan.

India Secures Commanding Win In Asia Cup Opener

India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominant nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates. They effortlessly chased down a modest target of 58 runs in just 4.3 overs on Wednesday. Abhishek Sharma struck 30 runs from 16 balls, while opening partner Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20. Captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 7 not out, as India reached 60 for 1 in a completely one-sided contest.

Earlier, India’s bowlers dismantled the UAE batting line-up, dismissing them for a mere 57. Kuldeep Yadav was exceptional, claiming 4 wickets for just 7 runs, and Shivam Dube took 3 wickets for 4 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy also secured one wicket each after India chose to bowl first. Opener Alishan Sharafu was the top scorer for UAE with 22 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

