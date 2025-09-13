India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

India's Jasprit Bumrah , second left, celebrate the wicket of United Arab Emirates's Alishan Sharafu during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

India's Jasprit Bumrah , second left, celebrate the wicket of United Arab Emirates's Alishan Sharafu during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair