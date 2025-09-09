Asia Cup 2025 Captain's Press-Conference: Suryakumar Yadav-Salman Agha Handshake Moment - All That Happened

The Asia Cup 2025 captains’ press conference in Dubai delivered viral handshake drama, selection suspense and pointed scheduling criticism, setting the stage for the high-voltage tournament opener.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025 Captains Press-Conference: Suryakumar Yadav-Salman Agha Handshake Moment
Suryakumar Yadav dodged questions about Sanju Samson’s inclusion in the XI, cracking a joke while assuring, “We are taking care of him. Don’t worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow” . Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The much-talked-about handshake between India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha ended speculation after a video surfaced on social media, putting rumours of a snub to rest with an awkward yet crucial gesture.

  • Suryakumar Yadav dodged questions about Sanju Samson’s inclusion in the XI, cracking a joke while assuring, “We are taking care of him. Don’t worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow”.

  • Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka openly voiced frustration over match scheduling and player fatigue, with both citing travel and recovery challenges ahead of their openers.

The Asia Cup 2025 got its first fireworks before a ball was even bowled. During the captains’ press conference in Dubai, headline drama unfolded as Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha were caught in a handshake saga, fuelling intense debate across cricket circles and social platforms.

The event also saw India’s skipper tackle tough questions around Sanju Samson’s spot, while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka boldly criticised the logistics and timing forced upon their teams. With the opening match hours away, cricket’s biggest continental battleground is already lit with tension and storylines that promise more drama on the pitch.

Surya and Salman Agha Handshake: Social Media Buzzes

The scene everyone is talking about emerged at the close of the Asia Cup captains’ meet. As questions ended in a packed Dubai room, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was seen heading out while Suryakumar Yadav paused to greet other captains. Their lack of instant handshake became an instant viral storm, stoking fresh intrigue before India-Pakistan’s September 14 clash.

Related Content
Related Content

The absence lit up Twitter, as both countries’ fans dissected the footage. Hours later, a video suracing on X proved the two did close with a handshake backstage, smiles and tension flickering for the cameras.

“Aggression is always there on field and you can’t do without aggression if you want to win,” Surya told reporters, echoing the mood brewing around the high-profile fixture. Salman, for his part, responded, “If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don’t give anyone any instructions”

Suryakumar on Samson Dilemma and Prepartions

Pressed on whether India will field Sanju Samson - fresh off a blistering run of form in Kerala Cricket League - or favour a reshuffle, Surya was characteristically playful while skirting controversy. “Aapko main playing XI message karta hoon. We are taking care of him. Don’t worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow,” Surya said, keeping speculation alive for fans and pundits. "We've had good preparations and time together as a team" He added.

Rashid and Asalanka Not Happy

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan made no attempt to hide his annoyance at having to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi for their tournament opener.

 “I don’t think it’s ideal to play a game in Abu Dhabi and stay in Dubai. But as a cricketer, you have to accept it. In other countries, you travel three to four hours to keep playing. You have to be mentally prepared and that is about being professional. For us, it’s important to keep giving one hundred percent and doing the best we can and leaving everything else to the side,” Rashid told the room

Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka’s captain, brought some levity but also fatigue to the fore, admitting, “Right now, I feel very sleepy. I should answer it tomorrow, I think. It is really hard. We played back to back games in Zimbabwe and then travelled here straightaway. We need to have a couple of days off; I hope the coach will give us,” he said with a weary smile, as Sri Lanka adjusts to a bruising schedule before their own opener.

After playing consecutive T20Is against Zimbabwe on September 6 and 7, the Sri Lankan team endured a long, nearly 10-hour flight to get to Dubai.

But there was a silver lining for captain Charith Asalanka and his squad don’t have to play until Saturday, when they take on Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, giving them extra time to rest and get ready.

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Match Details

The Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match 1 will be played on Tuesday, September 9, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan Led AFG Look To Start Big

  2. 'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Won’t Stop On-Field Aggression In Blockbuster Clash

  4. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court To Hear Activist Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea On September 15

  4. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis