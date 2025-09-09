Asia Cup 2025 Captain's Press-Conference: Suryakumar Yadav-Salman Agha Handshake Moment - All That Happened

Suryakumar Yadav dodged questions about Sanju Samson’s inclusion in the XI, cracking a joke while assuring, “We are taking care of him. Don’t worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow” . Photo: X/BCCI

