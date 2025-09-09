Asia Cup 2025 Captain's Press-Conference: Suryakumar Yadav-Salman Agha Handshake Moment - All That Happened

The much-talked-about handshake between India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha ended speculation after a video surfaced on social media, putting rumours of a snub to rest with an awkward yet crucial gesture.
Suryakumar Yadav dodged questions about Sanju Samson’s inclusion in the XI, cracking a joke while assuring, “We are taking care of him. Don’t worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow”.
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka openly voiced frustration over match scheduling and player fatigue, with both citing travel and recovery challenges ahead of their openers.
The Asia Cup 2025 got its first fireworks before a ball was even bowled. During the captains’ press conference in Dubai, headline drama unfolded as Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha were caught in a handshake saga, fuelling intense debate across cricket circles and social platforms.
The event also saw India’s skipper tackle tough questions around Sanju Samson’s spot, while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka boldly criticised the logistics and timing forced upon their teams. With the opening match hours away, cricket’s biggest continental battleground is already lit with tension and storylines that promise more drama on the pitch.
Surya and Salman Agha Handshake: Social Media Buzzes
The scene everyone is talking about emerged at the close of the Asia Cup captains’ meet. As questions ended in a packed Dubai room, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was seen heading out while Suryakumar Yadav paused to greet other captains. Their lack of instant handshake became an instant viral storm, stoking fresh intrigue before India-Pakistan’s September 14 clash.
The absence lit up Twitter, as both countries’ fans dissected the footage. Hours later, a video suracing on X proved the two did close with a handshake backstage, smiles and tension flickering for the cameras.
“Aggression is always there on field and you can’t do without aggression if you want to win,” Surya told reporters, echoing the mood brewing around the high-profile fixture. Salman, for his part, responded, “If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don’t give anyone any instructions”
Suryakumar on Samson Dilemma and Prepartions
Pressed on whether India will field Sanju Samson - fresh off a blistering run of form in Kerala Cricket League - or favour a reshuffle, Surya was characteristically playful while skirting controversy. “Aapko main playing XI message karta hoon. We are taking care of him. Don’t worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow,” Surya said, keeping speculation alive for fans and pundits. "We've had good preparations and time together as a team" He added.
Rashid and Asalanka Not Happy
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan made no attempt to hide his annoyance at having to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi for their tournament opener.
“I don’t think it’s ideal to play a game in Abu Dhabi and stay in Dubai. But as a cricketer, you have to accept it. In other countries, you travel three to four hours to keep playing. You have to be mentally prepared and that is about being professional. For us, it’s important to keep giving one hundred percent and doing the best we can and leaving everything else to the side,” Rashid told the room
Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka’s captain, brought some levity but also fatigue to the fore, admitting, “Right now, I feel very sleepy. I should answer it tomorrow, I think. It is really hard. We played back to back games in Zimbabwe and then travelled here straightaway. We need to have a couple of days off; I hope the coach will give us,” he said with a weary smile, as Sri Lanka adjusts to a bruising schedule before their own opener.
After playing consecutive T20Is against Zimbabwe on September 6 and 7, the Sri Lankan team endured a long, nearly 10-hour flight to get to Dubai.
But there was a silver lining for captain Charith Asalanka and his squad don’t have to play until Saturday, when they take on Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, giving them extra time to rest and get ready.
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Match Details
The Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match 1 will be played on Tuesday, September 9, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.