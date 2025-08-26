Asia Cup: Sanju Samson Roars Back Into Form, Keeps Selection Debate Alive

Sanju Samson’s blazing knocks in the Kerala Cricket League have reignited the debate over India’s Asia Cup 2025 opening combination. With Gill in the squad as vice-captain, Samson faces immense pressure, but his recent form could force the management to rethink their plans

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sanju Samson
Asia Cup: Sanju Samson Roars Back Into Form, Keeps Selection Debate Alive | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Sanju Samson scored 121 and 89 in successive KCL matches ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  • He has slso scored three T20I centuries and a record 210-run stand with Tilak Varma.

  • Shubman Gill’s elevation as vice-captain puts Samson’s spot under threat.

With his spot in India’s Asia Cup 2025 playing XI under threat following Shubman Gill’s inclusion, Sanju Samson has sent a resounding message to the selectors, blasting a century and following it up with a blistering 46-ball 89 in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL).

The Rajasthan Royals skipper showcased his trademark power-hitting, reminding fans and critics alike that he remains one of India’s most dangerous T20 batters.

Samson’s Power Surge in Kerala Cricket League

Playing for Kerala Blue Tigers against Thrissur Titans, Samson lit up the contest by hammering nine sixes and four boundaries at a strike rate of 193, steering his side to 188/7 in 20 overs. The knock came just two days after his record-breaking 121 off 51 balls, when the Blue Tigers successfully chased a mammoth 236/5 against Kollam Sailors.

The twin knocks highlighted Samson’s ability to dominate bowling attacks and put pressure back on the Indian selectors, who face a difficult choice between Samson and Shubman Gill as Abhishek Sharma’s partner at the top of the order.

International Record Speaks for Itself

Despite being in and out of the national setup, Samson has already left an indelible mark in T20Is. On India’s last tour of South Africa, he smashed back-to-back hundreds (107 and 106*), becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century in South Africa.

His record unbeaten 210-run stand with Tilak Varma remains the highest for the second wicket in T20 internationals.

Sanju Samson wants to leave the Rajasthan Royals. - null
Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson Seeks IPL Future Away From Rajasthan Royals

BY Stats Perform

In 42 T20Is, Samson has 861 runs at a strike rate over 135, with three centuries and two fifties. In ODIs, he averages a stunning 56.66 from 16 matches, including one hundred and three fifties.

Injury Woes and IPL Resilience

Samson’s journey has also been riddled with setbacks. In IPL 2025, he began with a fifty for Rajasthan Royals but missed several matches due to injury. Still, his record of scoring 50+ runs in the first match of an IPL season on six occasions underlines his consistency in starting strong.

Gill vs Samson: The Selection Dilemma

With Gill named T20 vice-captain for the Asia Cup, Samson’s place in the starting XI is uncertain. Gill, a natural opener, is expected to compete directly with Samson for the slot alongside Abhishek Sharma. However, Samson’s KCL form makes a compelling case that benching him could prove costly.

Sanju Samson batting for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025. - AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
Kerala Premier League 2025: Sanju Samson Most Expensive Player Of KPL; Signed Up By Kochi Blue Tigers

BY PTI

The 30-year-old travels to the UAE with the squad in a few days, carrying the weight of expectation and the possibility that the Asia Cup could define his future in India’s T20 setup.

