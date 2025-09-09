Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 1

When it comes to Hong Kong, few come close to the stature held by Nizakat Khan. The all-rounder has scored 2282 runs in 115 T20I innings at an average of almost 22, including 11 fifties. He has also been one of the best players of spin in T20Is in the last year, with 336 runs in 24 innings at an average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 123.08.