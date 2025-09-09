Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 1

Afghanistan face Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 on September 9
Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz will face tests against Hong Kong's bowlers
Rashid Khan will look to go up against Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan
Afghanistan will face Hong Kong in the opening match of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The Afghans, off the back of a disappointing loss against Pakistan in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final, will look to get a good start against underdogs Hong Kong.
With a bowling line-up that has long been their crown jewel, as well as a strengthened batting order, the Afghans will be favourites to win on a hot and humid day in Abu Dhabi. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has aided bowlers, which will be good news for Rashid Khan and Co., looking to stamp their authority over Hong Kong, an associate member side.
Here are three key player battles that will likely decide the fate of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 opener.
Sediqullah Atal Vs Ehsan Khan
Sediqullah Atal is one of the best finds for Afghanistan in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. The young batter made a phenomenal impact in the tournament for Afghanistan A, and since then, has shone for the senior side whenever given a chance. In 13 T20I matches, he has scored 250 runs, including two half-centuries.
However, Atal is not the most proficient player of spin. Against off-spinners, he has a strike rate of 66.7 (T20I) and 108.1 (T20). Overall, he has been dismissed five times by off-spinners in 13 innings in domestic and international Twenty20s.
Ehsan Khan is a Hong Kong legend at this point, with the off-spinner taking 127 wickets in 92 T20I innings. His battle against Atal will be vital. If the bowler comes out on top and dismisses Atal, Afghanistan’s out-of-form batting order will be under pressure. However, if it’s the other way round, we could be in for a high-scoring contest.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Vs Ayush Shukla
Young Ayush Shukla made headlines when he bowled four maiden overs in a T20I match against Mongolia in 2024. The medium pacer has been a steady presence in the side since then, taking 47 wickets in 49 T20I innings for Hong Kong.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, on the other hand, is one of the best batters to have worn an Afghan jersey. He has scored 1781 runs in T20Is, less than 500 runs behind Mohammad Nabi (2249).
Gurbaz’s record against pace is mixed. In T20Is, he has scored 798 runs against pacers from 68 innings at an average of 24.6, which is much better than his average against spinners (22.57). However, he has been dismissed 44 times by pacers. The figure jumps to 84 dismissals in 126 innings in domestic T20s.
If Shukla can work his magic against Gurbaz, Hong Kong will have a massive boost.
Nizakat Khan Vs Rashid Khan
When it comes to Hong Kong, few come close to the stature held by Nizakat Khan. The all-rounder has scored 2282 runs in 115 T20I innings at an average of almost 22, including 11 fifties. He has also been one of the best players of spin in T20Is in the last year, with 336 runs in 24 innings at an average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 123.08.
Rashid Khan was and remains the best bowler for Afghanistan. Even during a drab performance against Pakistan, Rashid took three wickets, taking his T20I tally to 168 wickets in 99 innings.
However, it remains to be seen whether the Afghan skipper can be as effective against Nizakat. Will the batter target his legbreak, or will it be the other way around? The answer might very well decide the fate of the Asia Cup opener.