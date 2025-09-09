Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs HK On TV And Online

Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Check when and where to watch the AFG v HK, opening game of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi, UAE

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025
Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

ACC Asia Cup 2025 kicks off with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, two other very strong Asian teams. Afghanistan are being led by Rashid Khan while Yasim Murtaza captains the Hong Kong side. Check when and where you can watch the AFG v HK match live.

Afghanistan come into the tournament on the back of a confidence-denting defeat in the tri-series final to Pakistan. Afghanistan were bowled out for only 66 in an embarrassing batting display. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, their most destructive batter, remains out of form even though the Afghanistan once again boast of a remarkable spin attack.

Hong Kong have played 11 matches in their Asia Cup history and have lost every one of those games. Opener Anshuman Rath will be the key for Hong Kong if they are to compete against a spin-heavy Afghanistan bowling line-up.

The last time they beat Afghanistan was in 2015, and the Afghans are a vastly improved side now. A good competitive outing would not be a bad result for the Murtaza-led side.

Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025

When and where is Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, the first match of Asia Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup 2025 match 1 between Afghanistan and Hong Kong will be played on Tuesday, September 9, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Related Content
Related Content

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 TV broadcast in India?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 opener will be live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will be Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match live streamed?

The live streaming of Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

  4. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

  5. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  3. 'A Powerful Hurricane Will Strike Gaza': Israel’s Defence Minister Katz Warns Hamas

  4. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  5. Zelensky Supports US Tariffs on India and Other Countries Trading with Russia Amid Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'