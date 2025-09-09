Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs HK On TV And Online

ACC Asia Cup 2025 kicks off with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, two other very strong Asian teams. Afghanistan are being led by Rashid Khan while Yasim Murtaza captains the Hong Kong side. Check when and where you can watch the AFG v HK match live.
Afghanistan come into the tournament on the back of a confidence-denting defeat in the tri-series final to Pakistan. Afghanistan were bowled out for only 66 in an embarrassing batting display. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, their most destructive batter, remains out of form even though the Afghanistan once again boast of a remarkable spin attack.
Hong Kong have played 11 matches in their Asia Cup history and have lost every one of those games. Opener Anshuman Rath will be the key for Hong Kong if they are to compete against a spin-heavy Afghanistan bowling line-up.
The last time they beat Afghanistan was in 2015, and the Afghans are a vastly improved side now. A good competitive outing would not be a bad result for the Murtaza-led side.
Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025
When and where is Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, the first match of Asia Cup 2025?
The Asia Cup 2025 match 1 between Afghanistan and Hong Kong will be played on Tuesday, September 9, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 TV broadcast in India?
The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 opener will be live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where will be Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match live streamed?
The live streaming of Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan