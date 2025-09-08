Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Greatest Matches In Continental Showdown History

The Asia Cup 2018 Final remains one of the most thrilling last-ball finishes in tournament history.
Iconic individual performances, like Kohli’s 183 and Afridi’s 59 (25), have defined Asia Cup classics.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been central to creating some of the most dramatic contests in recent editions.
The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9 in the UAE, featuring eight teams battling for continental supremacy until the grand finale on September 28 in Dubai.
Over the years, the tournament has produced some unforgettable moments — from last-ball thrillers to heroic individual performances and stunning upsets.
As fans gear up for this year’s edition, here’s a look back at the Top 5 matches in Asia Cup history that best capture the drama, thrill, and magic of this iconic competition.
India vs Bangladesh – 2018 Final (Dubai)
Perhaps the most dramatic Asia Cup final, this match went down to the very last ball. Bangladesh, powered by Litton Das’s brilliant century (121), posted 222 in Dubai. India’s chase was far from smooth as Bangladesh kept striking at crucial intervals.
However, Kedar Jadhav’s gritty 23 on one leg*, battling a hamstring injury, turned him into an unlikely hero. India clinched the title with a last-ball win by three wickets, making it one of the most heart-stopping finals in Asia Cup history.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan – 2014 (Mirpur)
A game that had everything: centuries, collapses, and big hitting. Bangladesh piled up a massive 326, thanks to Anamul Haque’s hundred and key contributions from Mushfiqur Rahim and Imrul Kayes. Pakistan’s chase started strong with Ahmed Shehzad’s century (103), but the match tilted dramatically in the end overs.
Enter Shahid Afridi, who blasted 59 off just 25 balls, turning the tide in Pakistan’s favor. Pakistan sealed victory with three wickets to spare, showcasing Afridi’s legendary finishing ability.
India vs Pakistan – 2012 (Mirpur)
A classic in the India-Pakistan rivalry, this game produced runs galore. Pakistan’s openers Nasir Jamshed (112) and Mohammad Hafeez (105) set the stage with twin centuries. But India’s reply was powered by Virat Kohli’s unforgettable 183, one of his finest ODI innings, supported by Rohit Sharma’s 68.
Chasing 330, India overhauled the target with 13 balls to spare, leaving fans mesmerized by Kohli’s sheer brilliance under pressure.
India vs Sri Lanka – 1997 Final (Colombo)
The 1997 final was a show of Sri Lanka’s dominance at home. India batted first and posted 239/7, with skipper Mohammad Azharuddin top-scoring with 81.
But the chase was made to look effortless by Marvan Atapattu (84) and Sanath Jayasuriya (63), who combined for a masterclass in timing and control. Sri Lanka romped home by 8 wickets in just 36.5 overs, sealing their second Asia Cup crown in emphatic fashion.
Sri Lanka vs India – 2022 (Dubai)
Sri Lanka, often seen as underdogs, delivered a stirring performance in the Super Four clash. Dilshan Madushanka’s fiery spell (3/24) restricted India to a modest total. The chase was then anchored by Kusal Mendis (57) and Pathum Nissanka (52) before Bhanuka Rajapaksa and skipper Dasun Shanaka finished the job in style.
The six-wicket win showcased Sri Lanka’s resurgence and proved pivotal in their eventual Asia Cup 2022 title triumph.