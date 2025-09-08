Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Asia Cup 2025: Discover the prize money and awards breakdown, including winner earnings, runner-up rewards, and individual player honors in this year’s T20 tournament

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?
  • Asia Cup 2025 winner to receive ₹2.6 crore, while runner-up gets ₹1.3 crore

  • Player of the Series will earn ₹12.5 lakh; final’s best performer bags ₹4.1 lakh

  • Total Asia Cup 2025 prize pool is around ₹2.5 crore, covering team rewards and individual awards

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to light up the UAE from September 9 to 28, with top Asian nations clashing in the T20I format. Fans across the continent are not only eager to see who lifts the trophy but also curious about the Asia Cup 2025 prize money and awards list that await the best performers.

This year’s edition, branded as the DP World Asia Cup, brings prestige, rivalry, and rich rewards. From the Asia Cup 2025 winner prize money to individual honors like Player of the Series, the breakdown makes this tournament more exciting than ever. Here’s everything you need to know.

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money & Awards For Winners

The stakes are high, and so are the rewards. The Asia Cup 2025 winner will get ₹2.6 crore (approx. US$310,000), a prize reflecting both honor and dominance on the biggest Asian stage. The runner-up will receive ₹1.3 crore (approx. US$155,000), ensuring the second-best also gets richly rewarded.

KhelReport sheds light on the wider financial landscape: the total Asia Cup 2025 prize money table stands close to US$300,000 (₹2.5 crore). While additional cash awards for semi-finalists or group performers are yet to be revealed, the confirmed figures highlight how the Asia Cup T20 2025 prize money has grown with each edition. Fans searching for the Asia Cup 2025 prize money list can clearly see how much is on the line this year.

Asia Cup 2025 Awards List And Individual Honors

Beyond team glory, the Asia Cup 2025 awards winners will take home prestigious individual accolades. The Player of the Series will earn US$15,000 (₹12.5 lakh) for delivering consistency and brilliance across matches.

Meanwhile, the Player of the Match in the Final will bag US$5,000 (₹4.1 lakh), reserved for the biggest impact player in the title clash. Fielding brilliance will also be rewarded, as the Smart Catch of the Match carries US$3,000 (₹2.5 lakh), a reminder that every game-changing moment counts.

The official Asia Cup 2025 awards list ensures that batting, bowling, and fielding contributions are all celebrated. Whith teams like Oman, Hong Kong and UAE taking part in the tournament, it's a great oppotunity for the young individuals to show their talents on a global stage and particulary in front of a huge audience.

